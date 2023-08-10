Local photo bugs will be happy to know that the light strings zigzagging across Main Street are back to 100%, thanks to the City of Williamstown’s Cable Department. The crew, made up of Jack Epperson, Todd Hammond, Jordan McClanahan and Roy Osborne, repaired and upgraded the decorative bulbs last Wednesday, just in time to light up the night for the first weekend of the August Music on Main concert series.
The lights were damaged back in March during storms. Residents love the lights, though, and wanted to see them stay up. Osborne says that “many people use them as backgrounds
in prom, homecoming and senior photos, as well as for family photos and engagement photos.”
This time around, better lights were installed. Osborne said, “The new lights have shatterproof globes rather than the glass ones that were (originally) installed and are 60% lighter, helping offset ice load in the winter. Additionally the new lights use less power for savings.”
According to Osborne, 824 feet of lights hang above Main Street for a total of 255 bulbs. “The lights run through downtown from the Paris Street intersection to the Mill Street intersection.”
The simple white lights definitely give downtown a more festive appearance. Thanks to the crew for getting the lights back in perfect working order!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.