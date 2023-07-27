Kentucky fans got a chance to enjoy a championship in July as the Wildcats, representing Team USA, went to Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and won all four of its games at the 2023 GLOBL JAM to earn a gold medal.
The event featured games against FIBA U23 teams from Germany, Canada and Africa, with the Cats earning a 81-73 win over Germany, 93-69 win over Canada, a 104-92 win over BAL Select (Team Africa) and an 89-72 win over Canada in the gold medal game.
“To come up here for nine or 10 days, play against older players, 23-year-old, 22-year-olds, let them get physical with us, use our speed and space and shooting to negate some of the issues we had was really good to see,” Kentucky head John Calipari said after winning gold. “Plus, I learned about different guys.
“We have some guys that it’s going to be a process, but they’re going to be fine,” he said. “We have some other guys that may be a little bit better than we even thought and they got in these games and they competed and did some good stuff.”
Fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves took home the event’s MVP Award as he averaged 23 points per game and shot 18-for-32 (56.2%) from three-point land.
“I work very hard,” Reeves said. “Every summer, last year, even me being in college, throughout my whole life, I just got in the gym and just worked hard and stay focused.”
Here are some takeaways from the Cats’ impressive summer showcase.
ADOU THIERO LOOKS LIKE A DIFFERENT PLAYERAdding tons of muscle doesn’t always result in improved play, but for Adou Thiero, it seems like his time in the gym has worked wonders.
The sophomore appears to have even grown an inch and the changes in his body seem to be making a big difference on the court.
Thiero averaged 7.5 points per game at GLOBL JAM, with 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks. He was dominant in the win over Germany, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds. He added three assists, two steals and two blocks. “He is so much better, so much more aggressive, so much more committed to the game, which has made him more confident,” Calipari said.
He added 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Kentucky’s first win over Canada, and scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds in the win over BAL Select. “He’s a great player, a hard worker and it showed today,” DJ Wagner said of Thiero. “He was on every rebound, playing really hard and making good plays. So he is definitely a great player and that’s another one who was here before, so he definitely has been showing us the ropes and just showing us the ins and outs.”
THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF MINUTES FOR REED SHEPPARDWith four five-star freshman, and a returning Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso, some have speculated whether Reed Sheppard will get much playing time as a freshman this season. If he does what he did in Toronto, there will be plenty of minutes for the 6-foot-5 Kentucky native.
Sheppard averaged 8.5 points per game, shot 50% from the field, and added 5.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
While held scoreless in the win over Germany, Sheppard still played a major role as he dished six assists, grabbed three rebounds and picked up two steals.
The next day against Canada, Sheppard’s shot began to fall as he scored 14 points, which included draining a pair of threes, while also maintaining stellar passing and defense with two rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
“Boy, was he good today,” Calipari said after the win. “He defensively, getting his hands on balls, when you notice when he’s in, people fly because they know they’re probably going to get it.”
In the win over Canada, Sheppard made perhaps the top play of the entire trip as he blocked a Marko Maletic three-point attempt, grabbed the ball and drove the length of the court for a transition dunk.
“That’s all game preparation,” Sheppard said of his block and dunk. “The coaches said No. 27 (Maletic) can shoot, and I knew as soon as I helped and they swung it out that he was going to shoot it. “I just jumped and got lucky and hit it, blocked it and then I was able to go down and dunk it,” he said. “So it was pretty cool.”
Sheppard added 18 points and eight assists in the win over BAL Select, and dished five assists in the gold medal game against Canada. Sheppard’s all-around game has impressed his teammates, with many choosing him as the player that has stood out most to them throughout the team’s 10 practices pre-Toronto and during the four-game trip.
“His defense is crazy,” said UK freshman Jordan Burks. “I love his defense. He’s a dog as well. He does everything. Rebounds, get steals, shoot the ball great, pass as well. He’s just a great teammate all around.”
DJ WAGNER DOESN’T LOOK LIKE A FRESHMANKentucky’s best all-around playmaker since?
That feels like the question everyone will be asking about DJ Wagner this season.
The five-star freshman and son of former Memphis star Dajuan Wagner, who also played for Calipari, showed potential star-level playmaking ability in Toronto.
Wagner averaged 14 points per game, 4.7 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.2 steals, while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.3% from three.
In the team’s win over Germany, Wagner scored 16 points and dished six assists. He added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win over BAL Select and scored 13 in the gold medal game against Canada.
Wagner has long been known for his outstanding late-game play. That was on full display in the win over BAL Select, as he scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Kentucky overcome a comeback effort.
Heading to Toronto, the question was whether Wagner would play mostly on or off the ball. The answer was a little bit of both, as he ran the point plenty and also worked at the shooting guard position. Regardless of where he played, he was making winning plays that are going to be pivotal come the start of the season.
TRE MITCHELL FITS PERFECTLYKentucky badly needed an experienced power forward and got just that at the end of June with the addition of 6-foot-9 West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell.
Mitchell proved why he was sorely needed in Toronto, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 57.5% from the field and 44.4% from three. He added 7.7 rebounds per game, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.
He also logged Kentucky’s only double-double with an 18-point, 11-rebound performance in the gold medal game, despite playing with a sore ankle.
“Tre, you just notice, he’ll do whatever it is,” Calipari said.
He also showcased his ability to play the center position, a spot he played previously, but not at West Virginia a season ago.
“First couple years in college, I was at the five, so I understand that position, and then West Virginia, I was a four and I got to see the court from that area,” Mitchell said. “And then, if I didn’t leave West Virginia this year, I would have been at the three. “I’m kind of able to do whatever you need me to do.”
JOHN CALIPARI IS FEELING HIMSELFWhen things were going poorly last season, the fan base was calling to hear more from John Calipari.
Calipari did not hold a single pregame press conference from December through the end of the SEC Tournament, cut short his postgame media sessions after losses and even some wins, often sent an assistant to speak for half of his Monday radio show and even sometimes sent an assistant to the postgame radio show with Tom Leach and Jack Givens. But after each game in Toronto, Calipari was more than willing to take as many questions as possible to brag about his team.
Calipari gushed over the prospects of getting back to his old-school style of play and running an offense that won’t require much play-calling. “It’s my old way of playing, which is, give them space and space the court and fly, which is probably most of my career, 90% of my career, coaching that way,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to have a bunch of guys that can play basketball.”
Not only did Calipari spend time with the media, he posted a Twitter video bragging about his team’s trip to Drake’s $100 million mansion, which excited the fan base as it felt like the Calipari UK fans got to know early in his tenure.
If Kentucky plays like it did in Toronto, expect to hear from a chipper Calipari often this winter.
OFFENSE LOOKS IMPROVEDWhen Kentucky hired John Welch as an assistant, many were hoping he would serve as the offensive coordinator Calipari has badly needed for several years. If the style of offense the Cats played in Toronto is a sign of what’s to come, Welch will soon earn hero status in Lexington. Kentucky’s shot charts were decorated with close twos, three’s and limited midrange shots. When Kentucky did take midrange shots, it usually made them, meaning there wasn’t too much of an emphasis on midrange, which has cost the Cats in recent seasons.
The team also did an outstanding job making the extra pass and limiting turnovers. Kentucky dished 25.7 assists per game and only turned the ball over an average of 12.7 times per game.
The low turnover numbers came in large part to having three different players — Wagner, Sheppard and Robert Dillingham — running the point.
“The best teams I’ve coached have had three and four ‘point guards’,” Calipari said. “Now that means you could have Reed, DJ , Robert and Adou. “You’ve got four point guards,” Calipari said. “Well, what happens? You get 27 assists and you get nine turnovers. When you have guys that aren’t skilled that way and you’re playing, it’s a different game. You’ve got to try to create shots and all that. You don’t have to on this kind of team.”
In its first win over Canada, Kentucky logged assists on 27 of its 35 made baskets and only committed nine turnovers.
Against Germany, the Cats assisted on 24 of its 31 makes and committed 13 turnovers. Against BAL Select, it assisted on 26 of 39 baskets with 13 turnovers, and in the gold medal game assisted on 27 of its 37 makes.
KENTUCKY NEEDS ITS BIG MEN BACKWhile Kentucky fans loved watching the small ball lineups shoot lots of threes, limit midrange attempts and space the court, the Wildcats still need 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso to compete for a national championship.
The Wildcats were out-rebounded in two of four games and by an overall of 45.2 rebounds per game to 41.7 rebounds playing against taller competition.
Kentucky got production on the boards from Thiero, Mitchell and freshman Justin Edwards, but not the same level it should get from a pair of seven-footers.
Kentucky did block six shots per game on the trip, but Bradshaw and Onyenso are widely expected to be the team’s two best-shot blockers as Bradshaw swatted away 98 shots as a junior at Camden High School and 61 last season as a senior, while Onyenso averaged a block per game in limited action as a freshman last winter.
Bradshaw did not make the trip to Toronto as he continues to recover from a foot fracture, while Onyenso suffered an ankle injury in a friendly against Africa before the start of the tournament that forced him to sit the rest of the trip with a boot and use crutches to get around.
If neither are ready for the start of the season, a lack of size could be problematic for Kentucky.
ROBERT DLLINGHAM’S ROLE IS UNCERTAIN
There was a lot to like from Robert Dillingham in Toronto, as the freshman guard averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.
In the first game against Canada, he dished nine assists while committing only one turnover. He began to find his shot in the gold medal game, scoring eight points, which included a four-point play after hitting a three, drawing a foul and making the ensuing free throw.
But Calipari admitted it’s unclear exactly what Dillingham’s role will be this season.
“Going to try to figure out Robert the same way,” Calipari said. “He needs some space to let himself go some, and I’m gonna let him. You just can’t take bad shots.”
Dillingham only averaged 17.1 minutes per game at GLOBL JAME, but did not seem bothered by the lack of minutes.
“Honestly, it’s just trusting coach Cal and knowing the process,” Dillingham said after playing just 12 minutes against BAL Select. “Like maybe today wasn’t my day, and obviously, the people that were in the game ... DJ was getting buckets, Reed was getting buckets. So I wasn’t really having a problem sitting on the bench.
“I want to get in the game,” he said. “But it’s like if they’re playing better, why would I force myself or be mad because we’re a team.”
Point guard is Dillingham’s natural position, but with Wagner’s elite play-making ability as both a passer and shooter, and Sheppard’s ability to lead the team in transition, it’s hard to imagine Dillingham serving as the primary ball-handler.
Playing in the Overtime Elite league as a high school senior, Dillingham was a 31.9% three-point shooter and was a 33.4% shooter from the field, meaning playing off the ball may not be the best fit either.
With Calipari’s desire to have multiple players run the point, a role will be made for the talented five-star prospect. It’s unclear what that role will be yet.
JUSTIN EDWARDS HAS ROOM TO BE EVEN BETTER
Justin Edwards had a terrific GLOBL JAM in his unofficial Kentucky debut, including a 23-point performance in the gold medal game.
The highest-ranked signee of Kentucky’s No. 1 recruiting class averaged 14.5 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 30.4% from three. He added 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1 steal per game.
Edwards’ length and athleticism were on display as he made several highlight reel plays, including a nasty one-handed slam in the win over BAL Select. There were some lapses, however, that will need to be cleaned up.
In the win over Germany, Edwards struggled to defend ball fakes as he often was caught jumping, allowing Germany to drive in for easy baskets.
“European team’s ball fake because they’re going to shoot 40 threes. So they ball fake and Justin [Edwards] left (his feet). We said quit leaving your feet and then he left his feet two more times,” Calipari said. “But what it meant is they’re contesting shots and they’re trying.”
He also committed a team-high 2 turnovers per game, many of which could’ve been avoided by giving the ball up to a teammate quicker.
These are all correctable mistakes, but there’s still some development needed before Edwards can be penciled in as a top-five pick in next year’s NBA Draft, like many project him to be.
With all that said, Edwards’ ceiling may be higher than anyone on Kentucky’s roster, and that star potential was on display in Canada.
BE EXCITED BUT PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Winning GLOBL JAM and defeating U23 teams is a massive accomplishment.
Last year, Kentucky’s four-game trip to the Bahamas featured wins over teams that were likely comparable to an NCAA DII program. This year, it beat several NCAA DI players and professionals from overseas. That’s reason to be impressed and excited for what it might mean moving forward.
Expectations, however, still need to be tempered slightly.
Kentucky’s roster will feature seven freshmen, and despite how talented they are, the freshman-heavy model hasn’t resulted in championships of late.
There also will be an adjustment period for the team learning to play with 7-footers Bradshaw and Onyenso, and roles for Dillingham and others need to be sorted out before the start of the season.
The play of Sheppard, Wagner and Edwards, the perfect fit that Mitchell appears to be, and improved shot selection are all reasons for excitement and to believe the play in Toronto will carry into the regular season. But the competition UK will play throughout the 2023-24 season is still much stronger than what it faced at GLOBL JAM overall.
