By Deborah Lucas Angel
First and second readings of ordinances and approving construction bids were on the agenda for the May 23 city of Crittenden special session.
The meeting began with the second reading of Ordinance Number 315-2023 and the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. After the $4,576,534.07 budget was reviewed and discussed, the sidewalk project was deleted and that money re-appropriated into road/paving projects. The Ordinance was approved unanimously.
City Engineer Logan Murphy recommended Riegler Blacktopping for the Oakwood Drive Project. The bid was accepted and passed unanimously by the council for the base bid with the lesser subbase material.
Councilman Greg Livingood asked for clarification of whether the project would “solve everything out there,” to which Mayor Jim Purcell said, “I don’t want to speak for the engineers, and I have been told no…this is not going to guarantee this will solve everything out there, (but) this is going to help it.”
Councilmember Joe Dusing said while Murphy’s design is different, “to give you a vision of what it will look like out there…there will be ditches, drains and low points in the grass in the front yards as you go down the street…(with)…collection and disposal and an outfall to that unnamed tributary that is at the bottom of the field. It’s not going to look like a Harvesters with curb and gutters…but will look like Bingham Lane with ditches and drains.”
Purcell said “I have been told that this will help it, but it will not be the be all and end all.” Purcell related that several years ago, he had walked the street with a state engineer who, at that time, said it would take a “lot of work” to fix the area, saying you would have to dig down “three feet, drop the street because houses are below the level of the street” then put back so the street is lower, which the city cannot afford to do.
Livingood said with the new design, the water would not be running into people’s basements. He said he wanted to assure the problems were fixed now and that the city “isn’t setting ourself up for a bigger failure” with people coming back and saying “you didn’t fix anything.”
Dusing noted the street is 14’ wide with 25’ easements on either side; he said the plan is for a 4’ ditch on each side of the street. He said people will be losing part of the front yards to keep the water out of their foundations. The plans for the work have been made available during meetings and at the City Office. It is hoped the work will be finished by the start of school in August.
The street rehab project for Bingham/Claiburn/Turner/Ridgeway Roads was unanimously approved by council to move forward. The county will be paying for their part of Claiburn, which will bring the city part to $173,746.90. Bid plans were approved by Murphy and the council approved bid by Riegler Blacktop.
For the US 25 city street (sidewalk) rehab project, Murphy approved Rector’s plans and bid of $603,300. Councilmember Dusing noted this will be the least safe of the projects. He suggested they have insurance to cover the city and the public against issues that may occur. After much discussion, the vote was to not proceed and subject died.
Due to changing laws, it is no longer legal for a city to impose jail time for violations of a city ordinance. Therefore, city conducted first reading of Ordinance Number 317-2023 removing jail penalties from Crittenden’s Code of Ordinances.
Purcell explained that as long as there is a fine, and fine only, it is acceptable, however, if there is a jailable offense it will then move to District Court for further action. Second reading will be on June 13.
Body Worn Camera Policy was adopted as presented.
The council conducted the second reading of Ordinance Number 316-2023 which amends verbiage to change date requirements from 20 to seven in the code enforcement appeal procedure to align with Kentucky Law.
The Board of Adjustments denied application at their May meeting.
Though no action was to be taken, the council discussed the condition of Case Street, which may be considered for future repairs.
The next meeting will be held on June 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Building. For questions call 859 428 2597.
