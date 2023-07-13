July blasted into Grant County with damaging winds, downed trees and an injured fireman.
According to Chief Les Whalen of the Williamstown Fire Department, there were “LOTS of downed trees countywide.” He said a barn and a house were damaged on Taft highway. On Stewartsville Road, a car was crushed by a fallen tree.
According to Whalen, a “fireman was injured when he fell moving tree debris and possibly tore his meniscus in his knee.”
Whalen related that crews worked from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. non-stop. He said he the “road department (was) finally heading back in last night (July 1) at 7:30 p.m. with the big loader.” While the storm blew in around 1:30 a.m., according to District One Magistrate Jacqalynn Riley, two roads were still left to unblock at 10 a.m.
Around the County, folks helped out by removing blown limbs and fallen trees from driveways and roadways.
The severity seemed to increase as the storm tracked south with Lexington and southern Kentucky receiving more severe weather. In southern Grant County, neighbors Bob Angel and Alonzo Perkins got their tractors out on Baker Williams Road around 9:00 a.m. to remove three downed trees blocking the road.
Storms persisted throughout the holiday weekend, dumping upwards of three inches of rain in some areas.
