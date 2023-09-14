Once upon a time I thought I had a tolerable command of the English language. But recently I have found myself pondering words and phrases that seem to be saying something about our modern culture.
For instance. what do the pundits mean when they say someone is the victim of ‘gaslighting?’ I hear this phrase over and over. Another one that leaves me puzzled is ‘dog whistle’. The granddaddy of all the new stuff we humans are expected to be able to translate is the word ‘woke’.
Back to woke later, but first here is a very short list of words and phrases that have me and many others in somewhat of a language quandary: antifa, binanry, CRT, cancel culture, cisgender, identity politics, mansplaining and the phrase ‘stay in your lane’. I suppose ‘stay in your lane’ means mind your own business, but the rest of them are still a puzzle.
All this and more seems to have pushed teachers, doctors, librarians, judges etc. into a corner with little if any defense against the war of words.
Take the simple little word ‘woke’ for example. In the old days parents ‘woke’ up the kids and sent them off to classrooms. It was their hope that at school all involved also ‘woke’ up and filled the day with learning, laughter, understanding, failing and succeeding and when evening closes its doors they will leave better for it.
We hear shrieks today that all parents are in some peril because those teaching our kids are doing so ‘awake’. Heavens! Should kids be taught by those who are still asleep?
Some of the lessons I learned all those years ago in school were unhappy revelations about our past history. Stories of our treatment of American Indians, the near enslavement of Chinese workers in the far west, and the ugliness of black slavery were hard truths.
I vividly remember how sad I felt when I first learned about the Trail of Tears that took people from the very Appalachian mountains that I loved.
But then as now, children understood that bad things happen, and the lesson they should learn is how to avoid these treatments of other human beings. Knowing and learning that there are lots of differences among the human race is basic fact, and folks, the truth is kids pick up on that at about two years old.
I remember that I learned that boys were different when my mother and my aunt plopped my cousin and me in a big zinc tub to scrub the mud off both of us after we got into a mud-slinging fight. I learned that boys are stronger — I got more mud on me than he did — and that boys and girls are not all made the same. Big deal, lesson learned. Life went on with no harm to either of us.
Actually, history is simply the truth told of our past; science is truth spelled out of learning how the world works; and biology is truth laid out for understanding human bodies. I don’t care how you parse it, when we decide that it is better that people not be ‘awake’ to truth, and facts and possibilities, we are kidding ourselves.
We should all hope that accepting truth is like a kid’s learning about stones. If a child runs into a stone it can hurt and cause damage and then it goes right on being a stone. Denying truth is like saying stones are soft as pillows. Even the youngest kids know better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.