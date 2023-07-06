Ken Stone is moving away, and the hole he leaves behind is immense.
When Ken Stone came to town to take the reins of the Grant County News in 1988, there were tree limbs growing through the walls of the first floor room he chose for his office. The entire newspaper office was “filthy, dirty, trashy—the office was terrible.”
He wasted no time setting the place to rights, ordering new carpet from the business next door—before getting approval from the higher-ups—and generally improving the public face of the newspaper. Before long, the paper saw a $45 profit. The higher-ups were thrilled. Profits for the Grant County News were unheard of before.
When Ken Stone came to town, there wasn’t a lot going on. He decided this needed to be changed, and he got himself on every committee and joined every organization possible in order to help make that happen.
When Ken Stone joined the Historical Society and became president, it wasn’t very active. Now we have Sherman Tavern, the William Arnold Log Cabin, and a long range vision of a local history museum.
Are you seeing a theme? If Ken Stone gets behind something, he supports it. Former Williamstown mayor Rick Skinner says, “You can always count on him to do what he says he’s going to do.”
Skinner and Stone became friends soon after he arrived in Grant County. “Ken had just moved over from Cynthiana and he would come to get the ads (for Skinner Furniture) and would hang out and talk.”
When Skinner was mayor, Stone frequently visit him at the office, sharing ideas for the city, sometimes “off the wall stuff.” He once came up with a plan for the world’s smallest dog cemetery. He presented it to the city council, complete with a designed monument, but it didn’t go anywhere.
One of the ideas that did come to fruition was the one for Cocoa Dog Park. Stone looked at an unused baseball field behind the City Municipal Building and envisioned a new use for its outfield. The park’s name honors the memory of his beloved dog, Cocoa, who used to accompany Stone all over Williamstown.
Skinner says Stone was way ahead of his time in some of his ideas. Long ago, he worked a wreck on the interstate in which a dog became scared and ran away. He subsequently invented a leash system for seat belts that would restrain dogs. Today, people commonly use special restraints for animals riding in vehicles.
With Stone, the ideas never stop coming. “His mind works non-stop,” says Dennis Stanley, with whom Stone came up with the plan for the first Kiwanis Charity Auction. “The two of us got together and designed the whole thing.”
According to Stone, that first auction made about $3,400 dollars. Before that, the club’s yearly budget was roughly half that, the money raised mostly by a fireworks booth and pancake breakfasts.
For years, the auction was on local cable TV. The auction was great, but the main event was the show put on by Stone and Stanley, who wore outlandish outfits, picked on one another, and generally came up with any attention-grabbing shenanigans they could. The ads for the auction were similarly wacky.
The auction demands a great deal of time and effort. “As soon as it was over, we started gathering things for next year,” says Stanley.
Donations have come in many forms. They’ve sold a “bat rake” (a baseball bat someone fashioned into a yard rake), the navigation system from a World War II Japanese plane, and a car that hadn’t been driven in five years (they got it running, and it brought $3,000). The auction has also been given some pretty fabulous items, such as a day in the director’s box at Keeneland and, during the Tubby Smith era, two UK tickets right between Donna Smith and Ashley Judd (with locker room access).
Kristie Willoby, the assistant vice president and manager of Heritage Bank, took over running the auction when Stone and Stanley stepped away six years ago. She says, “With every (Kiwanis) president that comes along...I lean on them to help me with the auction.” Stone is president again, and was right back in the thick of things for this year’s auction, which raised $26,000.
“We do everything for the children,” says Willoby. The Kiwanis donate to parks, scholarships, the backpack program, equine therapy—if it benefits children, the Kiwanis love to help.
It’s obvious that Ken Stone loves to help. Deputy Judge/Executive Colton Simpson says of him, “Ken is an example of a great community member in that he has dedicated so much of his time and energy to further local causes and to improve the lives of those around him.”
According to Stanley, “He’s figured out he’s raised a little over a million dollars for charities.” But Stone’s efforts go far beyond fundraising.
While working at the paper, Skinner says, Stone advocated for his employees to make sure they got raises and were well treated. He served on the city council. He was regional Lt. Governor for the Kiwanis. Upon the death of his friend Larry Spears, Stone took over running the Free Kitchen last year. He works one on one with special needs individuals.
Art of many kinds, including intricate woodcarving projects (some of which can be seen at the Grant County Public Library), is a passion for Stone, and his talent is well-known. Skinner and Stanley spoke of his carvings and his habit of doodling anywhere and everywhere, whether in meetings or poolside in Las Vegas.
Stone shared his passion for art. For a while, he had a half hour radio show and used his yearly stipend to buy art supplies. These he put into the hands of “those out of the mainstream...the poorest of the poor,” said Stone. Much of that effort went to seniors and residents living in personal care homes, some of whom Stone calls “art savants.”
Skinner described his friend, saying, “He has a big heart and doesn’t want or need the attention...he’s a servant leader.”
Stone has never been just a figurehead, and he has never been shy about enlisting the help of others. “He has a way of talking anybody into doing whatever needs to be done,” said Skinner. Whether it’s commandeering a truck to haul auction items or finagling temporary freezer space for excess boxes of food Stone got a great deal on for the Free Kitchen, he’s not afraid to ask for help.
Willoby speaks of weekly emails received by Kiwanis members, prodding them to solicit items for the auction or to rack their brains for potential new members.
Simpson is one of those Stone targeted for help. The two became acquainted a couple of years ago and quickly became friends. Stone decided that Simpson would be the ideal person to succeed him and take on the role of Historical Society President, and he was correct; Simpson is doing a marvelous job. Predictably, he has fallen heir to boxes of memorabilia and papers passed along by Stone.
“Even as he is moving, he is ensuring that he is leaving the county with all things in order for the Williamstown Kiwanis Club, as well as for the Grant County Historical Society,” says Simpson.
Ken Stone is not the only family member deeply involved in Grant County affairs. His wife, Debbie, ran a massage therapy business, Massage on Main, out of their home for two decades. She also served a couple of terms as Kiwanis president.
“She took it so seriously. She was really great at it,” said Skinner.
Like her husband, Debbie is described by friend Lisa Collins as having “the biggest heart in the world.”
Asked why they would be leaving a community in which they are so deeply rooted, she replied, “We’re getting older. A lot of our friends have moved out of the community.”
Her husband added that the move was also to help prevent their children from having the burden of dealing with their home down the road.
So they are making the move on their own terms. They will be relocating to a senior living community Lexington. He has made efforts to ensure that the organizations he’s leaving will be in good hands without him. “I’ve told them we’re moving,” and he says he doesn’t have plans to do things long distance.
Willoby, however, doesn’t believe he will become a stranger. “I think his ties to Grant County will always pull him back.”
One thing she is sure of, however: “He’s not one to sit still.” Lexington, get ready.
