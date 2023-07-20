The Grant County High School Marching Band launched their 2023 season with Rookie Camp the week of July 10, and director Corey Hermens has made some bold choices for this year’s show, “The Player’s Game.”
Fielding music that moves at a tempo of 220 beats per minutes is extremely challenging, but Hermens is swinging for the fence. His young musicians will be flying. He told them that a competitive drum corps, Carolina Crown, is excited because a section of their show is 210 beats per minute this year.
Their faces, as they listened for the first time to the music that will be the focus of their lives for roughly the next month, were intent.
Both Hermens and his wife, Mary Haddix-Hermens, who also works with the band, have impressive music pedigrees.
He earned his undergraduate degree in Trumpet Performance and Music Education from Eastern Kentucky University and got his Masters in Trumpet Performance from Pennsylvania State University.
She is currently working on her doctorate in Horn Performance with a concentration in Wind Conducting at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. She has a master’s in Horn Performance from University of Kentucky and Undergraduate degrees in Horn Performance and Music Education from Eastern Kentucky University.
The pair composed the music for this year’s show together. Writing original music for the show gave them the opportunity to play to the strengths of this year’s particular group of students.
After playing the recording of the show music for the band, Hermens addressed his students. “We, as a staff, are putting all of our trust and faith in you....I believe in you wholeheartedly.”
Some of the young musicians are still middle school students. Hermens acknowledged that they probably had never seen notes so high or rhythms so complex. He reassured the rookies that they will get there, a little bit at a time.
“That’s the box you want to check....Am I better than the day before?”
This is Hermens’ third year as band director at Grant County, but he and his staff have a long history with the program: they are all alums, a rarity for Kentucky bands. As he speaks, his love and excitement for the program are infectious.
He praised the group’s efforts during Rookie Week, stressing the “team vibe” he felt--something missing in previous years.
Hermens has high expectations for his students.
“I’m gonna push you past what you think is possible for you.”
Sometimes, he says, it might get a little painful by the end of the day, but “In discomfort lies growth,” he asserts. “Discomfort breeds excellence.”
The band has a lot of work to accomplish before their first outing on Aug. 26, but they will be doing it together as a team, as a family.
Go band!
