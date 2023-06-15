Out of the five events Grant County athletes competed in, four resulted in bringing home state hardware. Audrey Shelton, Emma Ray, Lincoln Herald, Owen Leap, Aidan Williams, Johanna Lane, Elle Lane, Hayden Hughett all traveled to Lexington to compete in the 2023 3A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday.

Shelton competed in the Girls 3200 Meter Run, Ray threw in the Girls Shot Put, Herald ran in the Boys 1600 Meter Run, Johannah Lane and Ray teamed up in the Unified Mixed Shot Put. Johannah Lane and Leap also teamed up for the Unified Mixed Long Jump as did Ellee Lane and Williams.

