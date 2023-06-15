Out of the five events Grant County athletes competed in, four resulted in bringing home state hardware. Audrey Shelton, Emma Ray, Lincoln Herald, Owen Leap, Aidan Williams, Johanna Lane, Elle Lane, Hayden Hughett all traveled to Lexington to compete in the 2023 3A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday.
Shelton competed in the Girls 3200 Meter Run, Ray threw in the Girls Shot Put, Herald ran in the Boys 1600 Meter Run, Johannah Lane and Ray teamed up in the Unified Mixed Shot Put. Johannah Lane and Leap also teamed up for the Unified Mixed Long Jump as did Ellee Lane and Williams.
The KHSAA awards the top eight finishers with state hardware in recognition for their success. With a time of 11:26.05, Shelton finished in seventh place to earn her hardware, Herald finished eighth with a time of 4:24.45. Lane and Leap also earned themselves state hardware when they placed eighth in the Unified Mixed Long Jump with a combined distance of 15-04.50, while Lane and Ray combined for a distance of 49-11.00 to also finish in eighth place with the Unified Mixed Shot Put.
While they competed their hardest on the biggest stage of the season, the remaining athletes missed a podium placement. Ellee Lane and partner Hughett placed 14th in unified shot put; Ray landed herself in 22nd place with a throw of 30-4; and the duo of Lane and Williams narrowly missed the podium with a ninth place finish and a combined distance of 15-03.00.
