On Thursday, May 4 the Grant County softball team faced off against Notre Dame at home. After losing to the Pandas earlier in the season 2-1, the Lady Braves settled the score with a 13-1 victory. During the game, Brianna Knochelman earned her 800th career strikeout, racking up 11 against Notre Dame.
Starting the top of the inning, Grant gained a quick out with a catch by Jaylie Vance in the outfield. Soon after the Braves gained another two outs with Knochelman striking out two. Only giving up a single base with a walk, the Lady Braves went to bat in the bottom of the inning.
Kylie Rayburn was the first at-bat for Grant and singled to center field. Next up was Morgan Mink ,who was walked by the Pandas pitcher shortly after. Following a passed ball while Knochelman was at bat, Rayburn was able to take home, scoring the Brave’s first run.
After being walked, Myla Rose replaced Knochelman on first and another passed ball allowed Mink to score. Notre Dame earned their first out with a force out at first and then gained a second with an RBI from Payton Gosney that brought home Rose. Ahead 3-0 at the end of the first inning, the Lady Braves started the game strong.
Once again the Pandas began the inning with a fly out. A catch by Mullins earned the Lady Braves their first out. Knochelman then shut down the Pandas with two more strikeouts.
Notre Dame only allowed the Lady Braves a single base hit with two ground outs and a strikeout.
Heading into the third inning, the Lady Braves started strong with two strikeouts. Unfortunately, the Pandas homered, scoring Notre Dame’s first run. The Braves halted the attack with another strikeout, preventing any additional bases.
In the bottom of the inning, Grant extended their lead, scoring six more runs. Knochelman kicked off the offense with a single up left field and was followed by Mullins with a double up third base line. Courtesy runner Rose and Mullins then both scored on passed balls.
Ahead 5-1 the Brave’s offense heated up. Despite Gosney being forced out at second, Vance kept the momentum going with a single. Alexis Cull and Alexis Barnes were both then walked, loading the bases. A single from Liza Simpson earned Grant another run, bringing home Vance for the Lady Braves sixth.
With the Pandas defense faltering, Cull scored when Rayburn was walked. Notre Dame gained their second ground out at second as Mink singled, allowing another runner to take home. Just moments later, Simpson joined Barnes with Morgan baiting the pitcher into throwing the ball back to first before stealing second. By the end of the third, the score settled at 9-1.
Through the fourth and fifth inning, Grant continued to dominate, only giving up a single base. On offense, Jaydyn Corbin, Simpson, Gosney, and Barnes all managed to score in the bottom of the fourth inning. This put the Braves ahead 13-1 resulting in a run-rule by the Lady Braves. Knochelman closed the game with her 801st strikeout.
