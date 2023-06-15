The following Grant County High School student athletes received KHSAA Academic All State awards this spring:
3.75 OR HIGHER GPA
Tucker Ammerman (Baseball)
Mallie Bates (Tennis)
John Brady (Tennis)
Xavier Camacho (Baseball)
Jayden Corbin (Softball)
Anastacia Gonzalez (Softball)
Peyton Gosney (Softball)
Calleigh Hammons (Softball)
Lincoln Herald (Track & Field)
Brianna Knochelman (Softball)
Connor Kochenour (Tennis)
Ellee Lane (Track & Field)
Johannah Lane (Track & Field)
Ella Lee (Tennis)
David Mangual (Tennis)
Sarah Maynard (Track & Field)
Megan Million (Tennis)
Katlin Muse (Tennis)
Emma Ray (Track & Field)
Ashlyn Robinson (Tennis)
Gavin Scroggins (Track & Field)
Audrey Shelton (Track & Field)
Liza Simpson (Softball)
Braden Sustarich (Baseball)
Jasmine Swartz (Track & Field)
Bronwen Sydnor (Softball)
Madison Utter (Softball)
Jaylie Vance (Softball)
Lydia Wilson (Softball)
Paige Wisher (Tennis)
Maya Wodraska (Tennis)
3.25- 3.75 GPA
Colton Alexander (Baseball)
Braiden Beach (Baseball)
Keaton Connelly (Tennis)
Alexis Cull (Softball)
James Cull (Baseball)
Drysten Daniel (Tennis)
Ethan Davis (Baseball)
Alexis Day (Track & Field)
Kaleb Dionne (Track & Field)
Luke Durnell (Baseball and Bass Fishing)
Adrianna Freeman (Softball)
Calvin Goebel (Track & Field)
Ethan Harris (Baseball)
Gabriel Holland (Tennis)
Kaidyn Hudson (Softball)
Owen Leap (Track & Field)
Hunter Lilly (Bass Fishing)
Brayden Moore (Baseball)
Andrew Powers (Track & Field)
Kylie Rayburn (Softball)
Darien Snedicor (Track & Field)
Devlin Snedicor (Track & Field)
Carson Webster (Baseball)
Lucas Whitton (Baseball)
Bradley Wooton (Baseball)
