The Grant County track and field team attended the Walton Verona meet on May 5. Those who placed include:
2nd place: Emma Ray in girls shot put
4th place: Lexi Day in girls long jump
5th place: Lexi Day in girls high jump
5th place: Boys 4x800m relay (Calvin Goebel, Kamren Gambrell, Andrew Powers & Francisco Wodraska)
4th place: Boys 4x200m relay (Devlin Snedicor, Conner Steinborn, Aidan Williams & Francisco Wodraska)
4th place: Boys 4x100m relay (Kaleb Dionne, Owen Leap, Darien Snedicor & Aiden Williams)
8th place: Kaleb Dionne in boys 200m dash
