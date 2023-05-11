The Grant County High School track and field team competed at the Bishop Brossart Gold Medal Meet on Friday, April 28.
Audrey Shelton placed 1st in the girls 1600m run with a time of 5:10:35. Once again, she broke one of her own school records.
Completing a matched set, Lincoln Herald finished first in the boys 1600m race.
Other results:
• Jasmine Swartz placed 6th in the girls 300m hurdles.
• Sarah Maynard placed 8th in the girls 200m dash and 5th in girls turbo javelin, in which she scored a PR.
• Lexi Day placed 4th in girls high jump, earning a PR. She also placed 3rd in girls long jump.
• Emma Ray placed 2nd in girls shot put and 6th in girls discus.
• Gavin Scroggins placed 6th in boys 110m hurdles and 5th in boys 300m hurdles.
• Owen Leap placed 7th in boys 100m dash and 5th in boys long jump.
• The boys 4X100m relay team placed 7th.
• The boys 4X200m relay team placed 6th.
• Aidan Williams placed 7th and had a PR in the boys 200m dash.
• Devlin Snedicor placed 7th and had a PR in the boys 400m dash.
• Kamren Gambrell placed 6th in the boys 800m run.
• Hayden Hughett placed 6th in boys shot put and 5th in boys discus, in which he also had a PR.
• Francisco Wodraska placed 3rd and got a PR in boys turbo javelin.
