The Grant County Bass Fishing Team celebrates Luke Herald and Kullen Fryman on qualifying for the KHSAA Bass Fishing Championship. After placing 12th with a 10.7, the two seventh graders advanced, making school history.
Being a part of the first bass fishing team at Grant, the boys have gone above and beyond during their first year, earning the chance to go on to compete on Kentucky Lake. Consistently placing in the top six at all their regular tournaments, the Braves team proved to be very competitive.
Following the regional tournament last week, the Braves team competed against 150 other teams. Only the top 16 advanced to state. With Hearld and Fryman a part of this group, they now move on to face 250 teams from across the state at the KHSAA championships May 12-13.
Building the program on short notice, the Braves bass fishing team only began last fall, their first tournament being in late in October.
Coach Jason Elam commented on his team saying, “I am very proud of our young team as these middle schoolers and freshmen have lots of potential, and I am very excited to see them develop.”
Traveling across the state, the boy’s team has had to adapt and overcome challenges. Each tournament requires a unique plan and skill set. Coach Elam hopes to take advantage of the warmer temperatures this weekend as the Braves represent their school in the historic first season.
