On June 8 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, a group of 1st through 8th graders enjoyed a free football camp organized by Grant County High School’s head coach, Josh Cole. Around 50 kids spent the sunny, late-spring morning under the instruction of Cole and coaches Rex Benson, Nick Kaliin, and Eric Herrmann as well as some of the members of the Grant County Braves football team. Joining in to help were Youth Braves coaches Eddward Jones and Aaron Jones.

Coach Cole was pleased with the day. “It was a great event! We really wanted to build a bridge to the community, specifically to our youth programs- couldn’t think of a better way than to have a camp where we could all gather and have a day working on the game we all love.”

