On June 8 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, a group of 1st through 8th graders enjoyed a free football camp organized by Grant County High School’s head coach, Josh Cole. Around 50 kids spent the sunny, late-spring morning under the instruction of Cole and coaches Rex Benson, Nick Kaliin, and Eric Herrmann as well as some of the members of the Grant County Braves football team. Joining in to help were Youth Braves coaches Eddward Jones and Aaron Jones.
Coach Cole was pleased with the day. “It was a great event! We really wanted to build a bridge to the community, specifically to our youth programs- couldn’t think of a better way than to have a camp where we could all gather and have a day working on the game we all love.”
The football camp gave Braves players the opportunity to help the youngsters who will one day be following in their footsteps. The high school players who helped out included Cam Duncan, Chase Simpson, Kaleb Dione, Dakota Roaden, Adam Daulton, Josh Bantique, Alex Holbrook, Tanner Stephenson, Mark Rice, Cason Patrick, Skyler Xakayone, Darien Snedicor
Coach Cole acknowledged the importance of involving the high school players, saying, “Another of our goals is to help our players leave a legacy. So we gave them this platform so they could work with the younger players in the community. The campers worked on offensive and defensive drills, led by our players and staff. We hope that everyone had fun, and learned a little bit.
After a morning of playing and drills, the kids received a free lunch in the cafeteria then the team held a car wash fundraiser. Coach Cole says he hopes to make the Braves’ football camp an annual event.
The following youth attended the camp: Elijah Vargas, James Cook, Camden Johnson, Jaxdyn Johnson, Cainen Cox, Carter Brann, Greer Watson, Bentlee Dyer, Russell Hatter, Lucas Hatter, Parker Colflesh, Nate Greer, Nick Greer, Noah Greer, Rand Sexton, Dakotah Gibson, Parker Jones, Jaxson Rogers, Aiden Rosenhagen, Calvin Neal, Matt Neal, Thomas Macke, Cole Huff, Avery Carrier, Brody Simpson, Davis Jackson, Hiett White, Antonyhec J. Rey Estremera, Antwael J Maldonado Estremera, Liam Lubbers, Coleson Owens, Gunnar Spoonamore, Zeke Ryan, Levi Cook, Ian McQueen, Levi Ginn, Owen Hammond, Bentlee Bishop, Patrick Rumble, Adrian Rumble, Easton Rumble, William Scott, Clayton Rump, Lane O’Nan, Tucker Robinson, Taylor Bedford, Avery Abney, Jaxon Collins, Tre Adams, Gunner Morgan, Brentley McDaniel, Brandon Emerson, Lane Cox, Myles White, Andres Lopez, John Haynes, Kyler Roaden, Damion Hunt, Easton Howard, Ryder Kennedy, Riley Kennedy, Reece Kennedy, Lucas Brooks, Carson Brooks, Urijah Saxton, TJ Naputi, Mayer, and Wyatt Webster.
