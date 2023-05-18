Braves Youth Wrestling was at it again this past weekend as they traveled to Owensboro, Ky to wrestle in the Panther Growl Invitational. Seven wrestlers went, with several of them wrestling up in age brackets as well as wrestling competitors their own age.
Wrestling up is when a wrestler decides to wrestle in the age group above their own, which can be very challenging but beneficial. The wrestler, whether they win or lose, gets more mat time and experience wrestling different kids.All the kids wrestled extremely well in some very tough brackets.
- Ryder Magee placed 2nd in his 8U bracket and wrestled hard in his 10U bracket.
- Kaleb Dawson placed 5th in his 8U bracket.
- J.R Wilson placed 2nd in 10U and 4th in 12U.
- Tanner Magee walked away with 1st place in 10U and wrestled well in 12U.
- Isaac Ray wrestled in 2 divisions as well placing 1st in 12U and 3rd in 15U.
- Nathan Dillingham placed 2nd in the 15U division.
- Ethan Fannin wrestled in the heaviest weight class he has entered all season and wrestled great but wasn’t able to bring a medal home this tournament.
All the kids are showing so much improvement and working hard, continuing wrestling in the off-season.
