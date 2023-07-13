Warning: The following may be too graphic for 21st century sensibilities. No kidding; it’s a lot.
Maybe I’m going out on a limb here, but nobody could write an obituary quite like those of the Edwardian era. American newspapers in the early 1900s churned out glowing tributes whenever a local citizen was “visited by the angel of death.”
If you remember, I told you in an earlier column that I’d read just about anything. I recently read a book entitled “Simpson County Kentucky Area Pre-1911 Obituaries.”
The author, Dorothy Donnell Steers, scoured surviving newspapers and scrapbooks from the period and compiled every Simpson County obituary she could find.
Honestly, I was not expecting much of interest, but a few things jumped off the page, like the name Quingle Plutarch Smith.
Weirdly, hardly any of the obituaries were for people in the forties. Lots and lots of people died in the late teens and twenties, though.
The number of words used to replace “died” in some of these obituaries is impressive. Here are a few examples:
“The dark angel of death has again visited our community and taken one of our brightest little jewels,” described the demise of a 7 year old girl.
A 5 year old boy “was called from his cheerful home on earth to his brighter home beyond.”
“... as dawn was breaking and nature was once more aroused to its untold wonder, the gentle spirit of one we loved winged its way to a place of still greater wonder.”
Now, you might think that such poetic obituaries, awash in images of souls taking flight and crossing dark rivers, would shy away from the grim details of death.
You would be wrong.
So wrong.
The Edwardians did not pussyfoot around the harsh realities of death. Editors spared their readers few details of lingering deaths from consumption (tuberculosis) and typhoid. They occasionally documented wrenching deathbed good-byes.
Of course, lots of accidental deaths took place. Many women and girls burned to death after catching their long skirts on fire. Several people were killed by trains, either in wrecks, while working in train yards, or while crossing railroad tracks. A few young men met their tragic ends entangled in the traces of wagons or plows and dragged to death.
As a student of history, I expected the overwrought imagery of death angels and grim reapers, and the cause of deaths were not a surprise. The gruesome details in some of these obituaries, however, are jarring.
The obituary of one unnamed child, whose clothing caught fire while her parents were out tending to livestock, said she “burned almost to a crisp before her parents returned.”
Another obituary revealed that hogs had eaten off the leg of a murder victim by the time the body was discovered.
Still another describes a deaf man who did not hear the approaching train — the No. 8 North-bound passenger train — that struck him as he attempted to cross the track. “His head was split open and his brains scattered along the track.”
In several cases suicides were described, and in a couple of them, the suicide notes were printed.
This sort of next-level horror would never find its way into a 21st century obituary. In fact, modern obituaries rarely even mention the cause of death at all. The fact that these graphic details appear during an era widely regarded as prim, proper, and prudish just astonishes me.
Gruesome obituaries are better left in the past, I think we can probably all agree on that. However, the love and esteem expressed for the subjects of these obituaries is unmistakable. Just as today, these dead were real people with real families, whose communities wrapped their arms around them in their grief. That much has not changed and should never change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.