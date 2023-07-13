Bayleigh Roberts and Hadley Plunkett made the 10U all star team.
At the June 28th softball tournament at Jim Morris Field, Sophia Huhn of the Diamond Divas was named 10U Offensive MVP. Her teammate, Whitley Roberts, was named the Defensive MVP.
10U and 13U combined for a group photo.
Diamond Divas GC All Stars back row, left to right: RyLeigh Adams, Sophia Huhn, and Emery Hull. Front row left to right are Whitley Roberts, Hadley Plunkett, and Bayleigh Roberts.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.