On Monday, July 3, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of a shooting at 3:47 p.m.
The incident took place on Michigan Ave. in Dry Ridge. Officers on the scene found one male subject, Jerry Gadd, 67, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Dry Ridge Fire Department transported the victim to the Air Evac base in Grant County, and from there he was flown to University of Cincinnati Hospital.
On July 5, according to Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Cummins, the “victim is in stable condition and from what we have been told is going to recover.”
One suspect, Gadd’s daughter Patricia Dearing, who lives in the same apartment complex, was taken into custody.
The incident is still under investigation.
