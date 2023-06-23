It was business as usual at the monthly Owen County Board of Education meeting, with the board passing the necessary approvals to operate and to be aligned with policies for the district.
The athletic programs and facilities led the majority of discussion. The board approved a new portal for student athletics to register for teams and provide their required physical online. All the necessary paperwork can be done online. This system will be more efficient for parents and easier for the athletic department to confirm that a student athlete has the forms necessary to play sports.
There is to be an audit of the high school athletic department. What company will do the audit will be decided at a later meeting.
The next decision was to decide whether to have two co-athletic directors versus one director and an assistant. Owen County High School Principal Brian Gognat presented a report on the budget for student athletics. This included uniforms and gear for student athletics. The budget is outdated and needs revising. The members were given detailed information on the present budget so they can be prepared to work on revising it at the July meeting.
Dan Logan presented his report on the new bus garage and high school HVAC system, saying they are proceeding as scheduled. Later in the meeting Logan gave information about what work would need to be done on the athletic fields and track to bring the facilities up to code so district and regional games can be held in Owen County.
Work needs to be done on the track as soon as possible because there are serious problems with water not draining properly. He spoke about the problems with the track, football, baseball and softball fields. Logan spoke to the members about taking action to make a comprehensive plan for all the athletic fields.
In other business, Jacklyn Fink, principal of Lower Elementary School, reported there were tremendous gains in test scores. This is good news since these were the students most affected by missing in-class instruction during their formative years as a result of the pandemic.
Danielle Perkins, Director of Food Service,s spoke of the grant to provide fresh produce from local farmers in the school cafeterias.
Tyler Pruitt, a teacher at the middle school and pastor of Reconciled Church, requested the use of the middle school multi-purpose room and the cafeteria as a temporary location for church services. The Reconciled Church is a member of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and is a church plant in partnership with East Frankfort Baptist Church. The board approved the proposal.
The next meeting will be July 17 at 6 p.m. in the Upper Elementary media center.
