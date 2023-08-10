Farm Credit paid $1,025 for Eli Blair’s country ham.
Beach Septic paid $625 for Erikson Payne’s country ham.
Edward Jones paid $875 for Tucker Ammerman’s country ham.
R & M Fencing paid $625 for Gavin Simpson’s country ham.
Heritage Bank paid $1,000 for Noah Blair’s country ham.
MAC Utility paid $900 for Cooper Ammerman’s country ham.
