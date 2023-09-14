Students in a Grant County’s ninth grade science class called Principles of Technology with Earth and Space created Rube Goldburg devices this week. Rube Goldburg machines characteristically accomplish a very simple function in a more complicated way than necessary, usually with a series of chain reactions. Each device created by the students was required to display three transfers of energy.
