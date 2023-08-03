Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” E. Howard, a Berry, KY resident, passed away at his home on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the age of 65. He was the husband of Mary “Margie” Galford Howard.
Ronnie was born on August 11, 1957 to the late Preston Ray Howard and Inez Thompson Howard. He was a carpenter and mechanic most of his life. He loved fishing, watching NASCAR and westerns, camping, vacationing in the mountains and was an avid Bengals and UK Basketball fan.
In addition to his wife Margie, Ronnie is survived by two sons, Terry Lee Howard and William Anthony Howard; one step daughter, Angela Beaty; two brothers, Rickey (Jody) Howard and David (Kelly) Howard; one sister, Candace Robin McClanahan; one sister-in-law Shirley Howard; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Kenny Howard.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on August 19, 2023 from 3-8 p.m .at the American Legion Post in Williamstown, KY. Elliston — Stanley Funeral Home of Williamstown, is handling arrangements.
