• 6/16 — Kari A. Mathis, Kari A. Johnson and Christopher Michael Mathis to Nick Ayres and Mary Ayres, Lot 6 Section 1 Ashley Estates for $249,900
• 6/16 — Stacy Conley and Stacy Workman to Ryan A. Baldi and Aislinn E. Baldi, Lot 42 Section 2 Block A Lakeside Acres Subdivision for $273,000
• 6/16 — Davic C. Blaine, John W. Blaine and Linda Mae Blaine to Blaine Rental Properties, LLC, 3 Lots Michigan Avenue for $1 and other good and valuable considerations
• 6/19 — Jeremy S. Kidwell and Cheryl Withrow to Shane John McGlone and Lisa Ann McGlone, 1.1613 acres Fairview Road for $70,000
• 6/20 — LCH Properties, LLC to Melissa Dawn Klein-Fleck, Melissa Dawn Klein Fleck and Robert Joseph Fleck, Jr., 0.4736 acre Swanee Shores Drive for $804,500
• 6/20 — TOC, LLC to Leemason Contracting, LLC, Lots 1 & 2 Section 1 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $70,000
• 6/21 — Gladys R. Fisk to Jonathan Mangus and Nicole Mangus, 2 Tracts Alexander Road with a Total of 5.8147 Acres for $145,500
• 6/21 — Sylvia Jean Lawson Estate to Adam M. Slemp and Kateri Therese Slemp, 8.65 acres Mann Road for $242,000
• 6/21 — John E. Robinson and Kathy A. Robinson to Richard L. Ward and Ollie B. Ward, Lot 5 McClorey Land Division for $1 cash in hand and other good and valuable consideration
