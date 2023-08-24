What do Diamond Dotz, Skillet and Cast Iron meals, countertop chalk boards for your kitchen, beekeeping, ornaments and jewelry have in common? Each was a mini-seminar at the 2023 Grant County Fair.
The brainchild of Marlene McComas, the mini-seminars at the Dills Building have become a staple of the Grant County Fair since 2012. McComas said, “The bell in my head rang when, at a State Fair Board meeting in Louisville, it was suggested that fairs should incorporate more educational classes into our schedules.”
Working with Patty Poor, then Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) with Grant County Extension, “It soon became a chore early each year to find (beg, barter) someone…to help fill the schedule.” While agents and University of Kentucky Specialties were a part of the mix, community volunteers or new customer-themed businesses were invited to participate.
Since 2022, a Fair Council is in charge of the mini-seminars, along with Rebekah Courts White of the Grant County Homemakers and Asa Conkwright, FCS Agent.
White said “Anyone can volunteer, but there is only space for 10 each year. We schedule the people for the sessions based on their availability.” She continued, “We try not to duplicate sessions during one fair and some presenters may need 2 hours instead of the one slotted.”
Originally, McComas said, a leader of a mini-seminar could be “anyone who wanted to participate, as long as we, my Homemakers committee, thought it would bring people (in to the fair).” White said crafts are a highlight of the free sessions, however “presenters must provide all materials.”
The activity has brought some good notoriety to Grant County, McComas said. “We got accolades from the State, this was a lot of what earned us the “Most Progressive Fair of the Year” several times. Our attendance helped rank us as #2 fair in the state.”
Along with learning new skills, the added bonus of leaning in air conditioning was a nice respite from the record-breaking heat of Fair Week.
We’ll be looking forward to see what is in store for us next year.
