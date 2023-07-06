MIDNIGHT
It’s hard to understand the hearts and minds of those people. At least, it’s hard for people with a conscience, people who care about pets’ suffering, people like those reading this article to understand. The people who Midnight depended on carried out everything that mattered to them. Then, as 18-month-old Midnight watched, they locked the apartment door with him inside.
They didn’t tell anyone that Midnight was there. Maybe the evicted people wanted the landlord to find a forever-haunting scene of suffering. That nearly happened. Midnight was alone, starving, for two weeks.
Midnight panicked, grieved and despaired, but he survived. The maintenance man found a fur-covered skeleton, but Midnight was alive. He managed to meow for help. Now Midnight needs someone’s help, and love, forever.
TURBO
Turbo, a brindled, neutered, Boxer mix, smiles with every bit of his being. Turbo doesn’t believe that a smile and a tail wag are enough to show how completely happy he is to greet visitors. So, Turbo wags his whole 50-pound body. Sleek-coated Turbo wants everyone to know that he’s love on four paws.
And Turbo doesn’t just like grown-up people. He’s good with kids, cats and other dogs. In fact, Turbo can’t understand why he, such a good, sociable boy, ended up in a cage.
That’s hard to explain to Turbo. Dogs never change how they feel. Dogs don’t know that humans can’t control everything. Dogs don’t know, until it happens, that, even if they are always good, they can become an “owner surrender”.
BIRDY
Birdy knew that she was blessed. She had a good mamma, one who made her feel protected and loved. Beside Mamma was the 16-week-old kitten’s safe place. So, that was where the people saw Birdy and her siblings, huddled on the road, beside their mamma’s lifeless body.
Even wise cats, including little Mamma, aren’t programmed to comprehend that something can move as fast as cars do. So, Mamma couldn’t teach her kittens. They would have stayed on the road until they perished if someone hadn’t scooped them up and delivered them to the shelter.
Now Birdy is waiting there. The baby calico, a tiny being full of the love and trust that she had for her mamma, needs to bless someone new with those feelings.
RED
Every so often, it’s puzzling that someone allowed a particular dog to become a “stray.” That happens when a dog is completely lovable and loving, and completely agreeable to every species, including dogs, kids and cats. Thirty-two-pound Red, a Carolina Dog-mix, is one of those remarkable, puzzling dogs.
Of course, Red wasn’t neutered. That means that the little dog could have been misled by romantic inclinations. That inclination is gone, now that Red is neutered. Or Red may have gotten bored. His sparkling, alert eyes show that his mind needs stimulation. Red’s owner might not have noticed.
However Red ended up alone, the right owner could make sure that it never happens again. Red’s a companion pup, meant to share his person’s life and adventures.
LITTLE BIT
Little Bit always tried to be an easy-to-love kitty. He’s easy-going, adaptable and universally adoring, as golden cats so often are. He also, with a little bit of help from the Friends of the Shelter, was neutered young. So, three-year-old Little Bit never looked for fights or felt the need to mark his territory.
He also shared space with many other cats and people of all ages. That meant that, while he longed for attention, he never demanded it. In fact, Little Bit never demanded much at all. So, the cat never expected that the little bit that he did have would disappear.
Yet, it did. His people moved and left Little Bit and his twin brother Chance sitting on what had been their porch.
