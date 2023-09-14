MACY
Macy, a pretty silver-on-silver spayed cat, has been ignored at the shelter for six weeks. Macy is used to being ignored. During her two-year-long life, Macy was part of a crowd, a fast-moving crowd of cats, dogs and toddlers. The easy-going cat didn’t mind. Macy liked everyone. Still, sometimes Macy missed personal attention.
Eventually the crowd overwhelmed Macy’s people. They brought a number of animals to the shelter all at once. Macy was part of that crowd, too. There, Macy met many kittens, also shelter inhabitants. She was predictably kind to them. However, Macy didn’t realize that those kittens would attract every adopter’s attention.
So, the sad story of Macy’s life continues. She’s waiting to be more than a face in the crowd for someone.
GENE
Gene, a handsome Catahoula-mix, is ready to go home only because of the kindness of the stranger who became his first friend. When Gene arrived, on May 22, he was terrified of everything and everyone. The poor pup couldn’t move. Gene was literally paralyzed with fear.
This pup and his littermates hadn’t been part of a human family. They had been fed and ignored. Being in the shelter, being near unknown people was torture. That changed only when a volunteer visited and visited consistently for three months.
Now the neutered pup’s trauma isn’t apparent. Gene is house broken, walks on a leash and responds to people. He also gets along with cats and adores dogs. Yet, Gene still needs an especially calm, patient, gentle owner.
HARLOW
Harlow and the shelter staff tried to convince visitors that he was a prince in disguise, but so far, no one has been convinced. Harlow, a long-haired, lush-coated Norwegian Forest Cat mix, was tattered and matted when he arrived six weeks ago. Yet, Harlow had princely manners. He was appreciative and accepting when a brave volunteer shaved his coat.
The two-year-old, neutered, vaccinated cat must sensed how horrible he looked after his drastic grooming. Still, he tried to charm visitors. Like most Norwegian Forest Cats, Harlow climbs on laps, purrs, scrutinizes and talks to people. The poor prince was puzzled and hurt when no one carried him home.
Now Harlow is beginning to look like his old, elegant self. Maybe someone will want him now.
RUEGER
If Rueger had strayed in the English countryside, he would have been welcomed at any estate. The beautifully proportioned fox hound would have been at home, his elegant body and long legs gliding over hills and pastures. But Rueger strayed in Grant County, and the two-year-old fellow wasn’t welcome where he visited.
Now, at the shelter, Rueger hopes that someone will understand and appreciate his potential. In fact, 50-pound Rueger has already developed some of that potential. He’s house broken and leash trained. Also, Rueger, a natural member of the pack, is good with other dogs.
Grant County has places just as pretty and appropriate for Rueger as anywhere in the world. The fox hound needs to be taken home to one of those appropriate places.
REMI
Remi is a good girl who smiles through the sorrow. The big girl just happened to live with a family that really didn’t want a big girl, no matter how good she was. And Remi is good. She’s house broken and walks well on a leash. Most of all, Remi is a very nice dog.
Yet, being nice can’t hide the pup’s 80-pound body. Remi takes up space, and, even when she smiles, some people aren’t comfortable around her. Unfortunately, that included a special-needs person in Remi’s family.
Two-year-old Remi needs a family of people who can read a dog’s personality in her face. Remi promises not to take up too much floor space in her forever home. She merely wants space in some hearts.
