KAYLA
Kayla, a cute, mitten-wearing tabby with one distinctive silver toe, has always loved people. That probably persuaded her humans to select her at the shelter, as a kitten two years ago, when she toddled toward them, hopefully. Those people must have realized that they made a great choice, that Kayla was a uniquely kind and agreeable girl.
Still, they didn’t understand that well enough. When they moved, they didn’t take Kayla. Maybe someday they’ll recognize their loss.
Fortunately, Kayla, returned to the shelter, doesn’t know that she’s a thrown-away pet. The outgoing girl is charming new friends. She even likes the sometimes-pesky kittens that share the cat room. Yet Kayla senses that her life is in limbo and incomplete. She needs to re-join a family.
HONEY BEE
Just when Honey Bee had learned to be a perfect family member, the 11-month-old Beagle lost her family. Yet, Honey Bee hopes that someone understands that her education and inclination to be a good dog shouldn’t be wasted or underestimated.
Sometimes people overlook the advantages of an older pup and get infatuated with tiny puppies. Honey Bee, if she could express herself with more than her soulful eyes and wagging tail, would explain that the little guys are cute, but they’re unknowns. Anyone who meets Honey Bee can see that she’ll effortlessly join a family.
Of course, Honey Bee has learned the hard way that some people can’t recognize the right pet when they meet her. Otherwise Honey Bee would never be in the shelter.
COBWEB
Cobweb, a wispy, gossamer, four-month-old little lady, used to huddle in corners, trying to be unnoticed. Now the kitten greets people. Now people can see her silver-on-silver beauty. Now they can touch Cobweb and discover that she’s as soft as she looks. Cobweb’s transformation happened because she spent a month in a foster home.
She was like so many kittens who’ve survived outdoors. Cobweb had met more people who threatened or frightened her than people who were kind. But young animals are amazing. They want to believe the best about humans. So, a month with people who were consistently kind convinced Cobweb to trust.
The kitten also found the courage and confidence to seek out friends. Finally, Cobweb is ready to meet her forever family.
MARTHA WAYNE
Martha Wayne, a lap-sized, 26-pound, Boston terrier-boxer mix, with rat terrier ears thrown in, is the shelter’s Miss Personality. Just the way Martha Wayne prances into a room, with a Tennessee-Walker gait, lights up the space. It absolutely sparkles when Martha Wayne begins looking for people to greet with her funny-faced smile.
But Martha Wayne isn’t just a party animal. She has great manners. Naturally, she’s house broken, and she’s also a consistently elegant little companion, walking beautifully on a leash. Martha Wayne is even too polite to shed very much, thanks to her extremely sleek coat.
The only thing Martha Wayne can’t do is live anywhere but indoors. She needs protection. In return, she’ll give her person a reason to want to come home.
STORMY
Thanks to Labrador retriever genes, Stormy absolutely loves water. She splashes in wading pools, buckets and, if nothing else is available, an outdoor water bowl. However, poor Stormy hasn’t liked some of the water she’s experienced lately, the kind that bombarded her from the sky and came with lightning and thunder, while she trembled under a flimsy bush.
Two-year-old Stormy was obviously a house dog. Her manners, perpetual affection, and playfulness demonstrate that--so does the fact that she’s already spayed. Nothing about Stormy indicates why or how this treasure would have ended up alone, straying. She’s been consistently wonderful and lovable.
This is an opportunity for a fortunate family to make their home complete, with a dog who already knows everything important, including unconditional loving.
