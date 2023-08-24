IVY
Without a leash, Ivy walked into the shelter beside the man. He said that the little, 18-month-old Jack Russell Terrier was a stray. Ivy didn’t contradict him. She just tried to stay by his side. And she looked at him with sad, soulful, puzzled eyes as a shelter staff member gently pulled Ivy away.
But that heartbreaking experience hasn’t made Ivy bitter. She’s sociable and charming, ready to make friends with everyone that she meets. Actually, Ivy would like to be more than a casual acquaintance. She’s offering to be a best friend.
Weighing just 20 pounds and already showing that she’s uncommonly loyal, Ivy is ideal for the role. She just hopes that this time the friendship and loyalty isn’t so unfairly one sided.
LILY
The carpet-lined hidey-hole on a shelter cat tree is the softest, safest place Lily has known. The kitten-sized, two-year-old, dilute-tortoiseshell cat lived outdoors. It was neither a soft nor a safe life, especially since Lily is too petite to protect herself and wasn’t spayed.
After her last unwanted kittens, the people who used to feed Lily brought the frail cat to the shelter. At first Lily was puzzled by being indoors. Then she found her cat tree. She also found a sunny spot that wasn’t too hot, thanks to air conditioning. Lily relaxed and settled in.
Now Lily is spayed and vaccinated, and her bones don’t show as much. Also, she’s happy indoors and wants to stay there forever. Lily won’t take up much space.
J-LO
They couldn’t have abandoned the 18-inch-high, 17-pound pup in a worse place. Anyone who’s driven in the Walmart parking lot knows that driving involves looking forward, backward, left and right. Focused drivers don’t usually look down at the pavement. Luckily, someone did, because J Lo, an 11-month-old Beagle pup was there.
Luckily, too, J Lo remembered times when people had been kind to her. She trusted strangers to pick her up and drive her to the shelter. There, J Lo continued to show her trusting nature. She adores everyone, including other dogs, cats and kids. She also tries to please by walking politely on a leash and not making mistakes indoors.
J Lo does everything right. She deserves to be with someone who appreciates that.
SUNKISSED
Sunkissed hadn’t met too many people or been to many places during his 12-week-long life. So, he was a little overwhelmed when he entered the shelter. Still, the frisky fellow has a very positive attitude toward life, so Sunkissed immediately decided that a place full of cat trees had to be good.
And, after a moment’s hesitation, the orange and white fellow decided that new people had potential, too. Sunkissed was lucky. Some volunteers came to play with him and show him how to play with and enjoy people.
Now Sunkissed is convinced that life can be happy, even if his first home is gone. However, the people who are protecting Sunkissed want to make sure he goes home with people who won’t disappoint him.
WILLA
Willa showed up in a church parking lot. However, the pup’s prayer for a home wasn’t answered then and there. The shelter staff picked up the usually smiling, 10-month-old flat-coated Retriever mix. Now, in her kennel, Willa is still wishing and hoping and praying.
However, the pup is doing more, too. She’s demonstrating how brilliant she is. Willa arrived knowing commands. So far, the staff has discovered that she knows “speak” and “sit” and “heal”. She is also sensitive beyond her age. While many 49-pound youngsters would pull during a walk, Willa doesn’t. She’s a considerate lady.
Willa is a pup with tremendous potential. In fact, Willa has the people she’s met her at the shelter praying along with her for her ideal, forever owner.
