BRONSON
Bronson will make his owner feel as though she has a little lion in her living room, a lion who adores her. This cat, like his namesake, Charles Bronson, is muscular, with a serious, chiseled face. Bronson is impressive, a cat other cats would respect. Of course, Bronson had to be respected. He lived with lots of other cats.
His family had too many cats. Someone had to go. Maybe his owners picked Bronson because they thought he was confident and could adjust. Maybe he was randomly selected. It couldn’t have been because he was the least loved.
Bronson amazed the shelter staff with how affectionate and cuddly he is. This fellow has the look of the lion hiding the heart of a perpetual kitten.
SLEEPY
Sleepy, a copper-penny-colored, eight-week-old puppy, has two speeds: full throttle and full stop. And the little girl can move from one to the other in a flash. Of course, which speed Sleepy uses totally depends on what those around her want. The intelligent, alert, intuitive puppy tries to please.
So, when Sleepy went to an adoption event, she energetically charmed everyone who came to see her. She leaped with energy for the lively children. She did play bows and ingratiating low wiggles for other dogs. She kept her distance from a roaming cat. And, when no one new was there, Sleepy collapsed and slept.
Sleepy is a puppy who’s easy to enjoy, whatever someone’s mood. She always chooses the right way to show her love.
SAPPHIRE
Sapphire, at just eight weeks old, is so young that her tiny eyes are still blue. Her mother will never know what her baby’s eyes will finally look like. There are lots of things that her mamma won’t know about the tortoiseshell beauty with one golden paw and a streak of gold on her nose. Maybe Mamma will always wonder.
The kitten is definitely wondering why all of the happiness left her life, joys such as her mother, the freedom to move, sunshine and softness. A cage is a protected place, but it’s not a happy place. It’s not a place where a kitten can become a clever, confident cat.
Sapphire needs someone to come and restore the softness, freedom and love in her.
DIAMOND
At an adoption event, Diamond, a small, eight-week-old puppy, wearing a flashy black and white coat, won the most attention. She couldn’t help it. Everything about Diamond says, “Look at me!” Her ears perk up, her eyes sparkle, her tail and body wag, and her paws prance whenever a person notices her.
Diamond pleads to be taken home. Several children, if they could have made the decision, would have ecstatically acquiesced. However, the adults remembered that their homes were already full. Reason, not little Miss Personality’s appeal, prevailed.
Now, back at the shelter, Diamond isn’t getting to show new people how she glitters. Not enough people visit. People are afraid the shelter will make them sad. They underestimate the joy Diamond and her sisters inspire.
BLURPLE
Blurple will be gorgeous someday soon, once her long fur reaches its full lushness and once her pretty face doesn’t have such a sad expression. In her shelter cage, Blurple is getting the high-quality food that will help her grow. She’s receiving vaccinations to keep diseases away. Still, she can’t have one other key ingredient.
The kitten needs someone’s love to make her feel safe and wanted again. It’s always sad when kittens are forced to stop in a cage on their way from Mamma to their human. Cages are a heartbreaking shock. They steal a kitten’s natural delight and joy.
But kittens are tiny optimists. A kind owner can restore Blurple’s faith in and eagerness for life. The sooner that person comes, the better.
