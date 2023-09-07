Visitors to Webb Park may notice a new addition. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, community leaders and well-wishers joined Williamstown Mayor Mark Christopher in dedicating a bench in honor of his predecessor, former mayor Rick Skinner.
Together, Skinner and Christopher unveiled the bench, which sits near the park’s shelters on a wooded hillside overlooking the future route of a walking trail.
In a brief speech, Skinner expressed his appreciation for the support he received during the 12 years he was mayor.
“I’ll come over and polish and shine this,” he said, referring to the handsome bench.
He concluded by stressing that Webb is a community park and needs help from the community. At the opening of the dedication ceremony, Christopher led attendees to a trailhead leading into the woods at the end of the blacktop.
Christopher said he worked with Derrick Holland to map out a walking trail, named the Mayors’ Trail. Webb Park was named in honor of former mayor Frank Webb. Successive mayors have been instrumental in developing the park.
Along the trail, Christopher would like to see “signs, markers, and mementos honoring past mayors.”
Holland and other members of the street department have cleared the trail, and they joined Christopher in cutting the ribbon to officially open the trail.
Christopher later explained that work remains to be done, and wood chips have been donated to lay over the trail. The city has not been able to obtain them yet, however.
Throughout Webb Park’s history, various mayors have worked to add to or upgrade it. Christopher plans to step up and take his turn. In addition to completing the walking trail, he says that the park’s blacktop will be resurfaced as will the neglected tennis courts. Sidewalks will get needed attention as well.
Christopher would also like to see a brand new playground with music therapy features for children with autism.
After the ceremony, Skinner stressed that maintaining the park has to be a priority. Community help is needed.
To that end Christopher announced that there will be a Community Clean-Up Day at the park on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Snacks and drinks will be provided. To add incentive, the city is giving away a month of free utilities to one lucky participant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.