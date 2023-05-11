Saturday, April 22, 2023, was Earth Day and five Grant County Homemakers, along with family members, tackled the roadside cleanup project of Baton Rouge Road in Williamstown. We traveled on foot for five miles to clear any trash and/or debris along the roadway.
I would like to say thank you to those who travel this roadway and do not litter and to the residents keeping their property so nicely clean and mowed.
The area at the beginning of Baton Rouge Road however was a different story. In the area around the entrance of Arnie Risen to the warehouses being built, it was rather embarrassing for our youngsters to have to pick up your empty beer cans, liter bottles and other liquor bottles. I don’t know who is responsible for that debris found, but next time you’re ready to have a few drinks in that area, please take your trash.
I’m glad we had the opportunity on this special day to help beautify a portion of Grant County.
Respectfully submitted,
Diana Morgan,
Dry Ridge Homemakers President
