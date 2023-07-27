Are you planning a vacation this summer? I have been away, and I can you tell the rest of the country has left home. If we checked statistics and records, the number of people out on the roads, or in the air, or on a boat, and perhaps even on rails, we would find that we have set records for travel this summer.

Since I have been around almost since the Pilgrims hit Plymouth, I have witnessed giant strides in travel. How many of you (guess this sounds like a school teacher} remember Tourist Homes?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.