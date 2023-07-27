Thomas “Tom Boze” Gulick, 88, of Williamstown, Kentucky, passed away July 17, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.
Tom was born in Covington, KY in 1934, to the late Euell and Genevieve (Goetting) Gulick. Cora B. (Arnold) Stephens, also of Williamstown, was his grandmother who raised him after both of his parents passed away.
Tom retired from Kahn’s in Cincinnati after working there for over 32 years. Family was always his priority.
He always worked hard, was a great listener, friend, father, papaw, great-papaw and great-great-papaw. He enjoyed spending time with his family including faithful dog, Molly.
Mr. Gulick leaves behind three daughters, Charlesy (Ralph) Bosse, Diane (Jim) Syphax and Angela (Dean) Reed. He was the grandfather of Ron Workman, Amber Armstrong and Caitlin Reed, and also six great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Blanche Pelfrey, and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Irene Waits Gulick; his grandson, John H. Richardson, III; and his brothers and sisters: Charles Gulick, Constance Gulick Weitzel, Geoffrey Reynolds, Willena Gulick Whaley, Dora Gulick Kells, Katherine Gulick Sargent, Ruby Gulick Woods, Fred Gulick and Ed Gulick.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29th followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY.
Memorial contributions if desired may be directed to Redwood Easterseals, 71 Orphanage
