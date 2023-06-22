Nancy Joan Hasank-Wright, 79, of Burlington, Ky, passed away on May 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.
Nancy was predeceased in death by her mother and father, Clyde and Sylvia (Wolfe) Hasank, and her brother, William Hasank. She is survived by her brother, Leon Hasank (Ann) of Williamstown, children Greg Wright (Charlene) of Florence, Debbie Ullrich (Chris) of Indianapolis, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was born on September 15, 1943 to Clyde and Sylvia in Williamstown, Ky. Growing up on a farm, the only girl and youngest child, she was taught the meaning of hard work and the importance of family-the influence of her upbringing was evident throughout her life. After graduating from Williamstown High School in 1961, she married Doug Wright of Williamstown and started a family.
Nancy spent most of her career in the trucking industry, working clerical for Avert Freight and Yellow Freight Lines. She retired in 2009 and spent her time enjoying her cats, reading, collecting, and visiting with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 1st, 2023 from 1pm- 4pm at Lloyds Welfare House 144 S. Main Street Crittenden, Ky. Please send any donations to Boone County Animal Shelter or St Elizabeth Hospice.
