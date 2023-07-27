Myrtle Jean “Peggy, Sister” Roland, 74, of Tollesboro, KY, passed away on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at the Perkins Country Manor in Augusta, KY. She was born on Monday, March 21st, 1949 to the late Charles and Nettie Kidd. In addition to her parents, Myrtle is preceded in death by her husband Thurman.
She is survived by three children: Theresa Roland of Tollesboro, KY, Charles (Wendy) Roland of Hopkinsville, KY, and David (Kelly) Roland of Morgantown, KY. She is also survived by her two sisters: Anna Mae Sims of Nicolasville, KY and Alicia Allen of Cincinnati, OH; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
The visitation and funeral were held at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was laid to rest in the Williamstown Cemetery.
