Mildred Arlene Porter Ferguson, 91, of Paint Lick, KY and formerly of Dry Ridge, KY was born May 24, 1932 in Verona, KY and died Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Richmond.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Kenneth and Mary Virginia Salmons Porter. She was a retired dental receptionist and office manager for Clay Parks Dental Care.
She was a member of the Dry Ridge Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and member of the WMU, and she was a substitute teacher and worked with mentally challenged children.
In addition, Mildred enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening.
On December 26, 1950 she was united in marriage to her husband, Norman Thomas Ferguson, who preceded her in death on April 6, 2008.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Linda (Charles) Gruen of Paints Lick, KY and Deborah (Robert) Meadows of Belle, WV; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Ernest Porter of Verona, KY.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge, KY followed by burial in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona, KY. Visitation was also Thursday, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Dry Ridge Baptist Church or the Compassion Care Hospice, Richmond, KY.
