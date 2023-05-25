Allen Gene Vance, 80, of Berry, KY, was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Scott County, KY, and died Monday, May 8, 2023, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Owen Allen and Arnetta Lee Vance. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Joseph Vernon Vance.
Surviving is his wife, Bettie Lou Vance of Berry; three sons, Terry Vance of Corinth, Troy Vance of Corinth, and Darren Vance of Berry.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the McDaniel Funeral Home, Corinth followed by burial at the Caney Fork Cemetery.
