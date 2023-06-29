A special meeting was held on June 14 at noon by the Williamstown City Council to conduct second readings of Ordinances 2023-07, Payroll Tax Ordinance and Ordinance 2023-08, Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget.
After the reading of Ordinance 2023-17 by City Attorney Jeff Shipp, Councilmember Jason Payne asked about the ordinance’s start date and suggested it be “amended to be revisited in a year.”
City Attorney Jeff Shipp responded, “The start date is…as soon as possible according to law.” He explained the process, saying, “I’ll do a summary on it and I’ll get that to Laura, and then it gets published in Grant County News for 10 days….After that it is effective as a matter of law.” He said payments will be due quarterly.
Mayor Mark Christopher said, “I do think it is wise to review this every year as we start to do the budget...I think it is on us to be responsible and wise to review every decision and action that we make, so we will be reviewing this every year and will make revisions” as necessary. The ordinance was approved unanimously.
Ordinance 2023-08, Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget, was also reviewed and a second reading conducted. Councilmember Jason Payne asked about city employees affected by the addition of the payroll tax. “How would they be compensated?”
Councilmember Kim Crupper said, “As presented the other night…(the) July 1 Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) of 1.5%” funding is in place, however the payroll tax offsets that increase. He noted that as property taxes come in by January, the mayor and city clerk can review funding to possibly give merit rate increases to employees.
He explained that a “Jan. 1 merit rate would increase their salaries or their pay…once property taxes come into play along with the barrel tax that comes into play that gives the general fund more revenue stream, especially after Nov. 1.... That gives the mayor (and) the clerk the flexibility to adjust for the merit rate increases. And if there’s another COLA right that would have to be reviewed together. That funding would assure they would have the funds to make those increases.” He further explained the payroll tax offset July’s COLA raises. However, what happens in January is what will determine merit rate adjustments.
Shipp noted if the budget was not approved city would be “operating under last year’s budget.” Crupper also said the Code Enforcement Officer position that had been approved at a previous meeting would not be filled due to budget issues.
The budget ordinance was passed with all but Payne approving. Payne said he did not disagree with the budget, however he would have liked to have seen more discussion concerning compensation and staffing for city employees.
The next meeting will be the regular meeting on July 10 at 6PM at 400 North Main Street Williamstown. For more information, contact 859 824 3633
