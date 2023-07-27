Looking to the future management of the city’s water system and fleet assets at their July 10 meeting, the Williamstown City Council was presented with presentations to reduce costs to the city for purchase, management and repairs/replacement of water tanks and fleet vehicles. Additionally conducted were three first readings of ordinances concerning budgeting and rezoning and an executive session concerning pending litigation.
Mayor Mark Christopher led off the meeting discussing Fire Chief Les Whalen’s request for more than the current ten part-time firemen, saying Whalen reports the department is “still understaffed even with having ten or having two additional firemen; it’s still hard to fill every position. Even though on paper it looks like we have 12 part-time people that work regularly, still hav(ing) 12 part-time does not mean we still” have enough to fill needed positions. Whalen will address the council at a later date to further clarify this matter.
Brad Amos, USG Water Solutions (USG), addressed the council concerning conditions of the four towers, which include the main tank at the plant. His proposal would entail repairs/renovations to be done immediately under a ten year “evergreen” (automatically renewing) contract.
He estimated costs of $59,128 each of the first five years to pay for those repairs/renovations with costs in the low $20,000’s over the successive five years to cover maintenance.
Amos said the contract would “take liability off of you all (Council) and transfer it to us (USG Water Solutions).” Should the city opt out of the contract at any time, they would be liable for the initial renovations proposed.
According to Amos, USG has contracts with over 125 systems throughout Kentucky, including Boone County, Florence, Walton, Morehead, and Flemingsburg. City Attorney Jeff Shipp queried if the system would be sustained indefinitely should they choose this program.
Amos stated USG’s assessment of the stainless steel tanks: “As long as you maintain steel … it will last you forever.”
He did present current pictures and descriptions of the tanks illustrating the “chalk like” conditions of their exteriors as well as rust at the seams of the interior of the main tank at the plant, which need immediate attention. Council decided to review the proposal and tabled the issue until the July 18 meeting.
Christopher explained during budget considerations the possibility of utilizing a fleet management company to take over the City’s vehicles had been discussed. He introduced Catherine Blazer, fleet consultant with Enterprise Fleet Management (EFM).
EFM, approved by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC, a non-stock, nonprofit membership association serving more than 370 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies), was contacted to discuss their system. Blazer went over her review and potential needs of the city fleet.
She said the city has 30 vehicles, ranging from 1998 to 2022 models, including police vehicles which would all be covered under an agreement with EFM.
Blazer noted each contract is tailored to the customer, saying EFM does not have a “cookie cutter” approach. She said the city could sell vehicles they now own — 14 to sell in the first year — and move future purchases to the lease program with EFM. The lease would be open-ended, meaning there would be no penalties for “mileage, wear and tear penalties, early termination penalties” should the city decide to terminate.
New vehicles would be road ready per city specification, she said, plus EFM is competitive with “state bid pricing” and is usually between $500 to $1,000 of state bids. She said costs for year one of the new fleet would be $70,000 amounting to savings of $147,000.00. Council said they would review the presentation and tabled the issue until the July 18 meeting.
1st Readings of Ordinances were conducted
- “Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget Amendment” amends the city’s budget pursuant to KRS 91A.030(10) for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023, “providing that no monies shall be expended by or on behalf of the City of Williamstown except in accordance therewith.”
- “Davis Parkway, LLC, Zone Change from Agricultural-One (A-1) to Residential-four (R-4) for a 91.46-acre parcel of land located on Conrad Lane.” The zone request was approved by Grant County Planning Commission.
- “Skinner Self Storage, Inc. Zone Change from Residential-Five (R-5) to Highway-Commercial (HC) for a 1.20-acre parcel of land located at 423 South Main Street.” Zone Request was approved by Grant County Planning Commission.
Second readings will be conducted at the July 18 meeting.
Council moved to Executive Session for discussion of pending litigation, but no information was available on the subject.
