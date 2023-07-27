Looking to the future management of the city’s water system and fleet assets at their July 10 meeting, the Williamstown City Council was presented with presentations to reduce costs to the city for purchase, management and repairs/replacement of water tanks and fleet vehicles. Additionally conducted were three first readings of ordinances concerning budgeting and rezoning and an executive session concerning pending litigation.

Mayor Mark Christopher led off the meeting discussing Fire Chief Les Whalen’s request for more than the current ten part-time firemen, saying Whalen reports the department is “still understaffed even with having ten or having two additional firemen; it’s still hard to fill every position. Even though on paper it looks like we have 12 part-time people that work regularly, still hav(ing) 12 part-time does not mean we still” have enough to fill needed positions. Whalen will address the council at a later date to further clarify this matter.

