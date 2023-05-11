On the heels of signing a recording contract with Daywind Music Group, TrueSong, resident musical artists at the Ark Encounter themed attraction, has just released its single “Army of Love.” The new song was performed in front of 4,700 people last Tuesday at the “Singing in the Sun” music festival in Myrtle Beach, S. C.
“Army of Love” is a track from TrueSong’s new album titled “Tell Someone,” which releases June 9. This is TrueSong’s second album even though the group has only been around for about a year.
Regarding the record contract, Dusty Wells, director of Artist and Label Relations for Daywind, declared: “For those of us in the A&R part of the music business, every now and then you will hear a group and their ‘sound’ will just jump out at you in the most amazing way. TrueSong sent me a couple of demos. I listened … and then listened again, and WOW ... I knew I had to sign them.”
Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis and the Ark Encounter, shared: “I believe our wonderfully talented group TrueSong will create a singing sensation in the Christian music world.”
Jay Arview, lead singer of TrueSong, commented on the message of the single that his group released: “As followers of the Lord, we are all called to rise up, go out into the world, and preach the saving gospel of Jesus Christ and his love!”
On most days, TrueSong sings at the Ark Encounter, a themed attraction south of Cincinnati, in Williamstown, Ky. The group is also featured this summer along with more than 100 artists at the world’s biggest Christian musical festival, “40 Days and Nights of Christian Music,” at the Ark’s huge Answers Center, August 1-September 9, with a mixture of musical styles presented.
TrueSong will hold worship concerts on select days of “40 Days/Nights,” along with artists like Cain the Band, The Isaacs, Selah, and Jimmy Fortune. Speakers such as Ken Ham and nationally broadcast pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas will present messages during the concerts.
Attending concert performances at “40 Days and Nights” is free with regular admission to the Ark Encounter or Creation Museum (the Ark’s sister attraction) for that day. The Ark Encounter was recently voted again as the #1 Best Religious Museum in a USA Today poll; the Creation Museum was second.
