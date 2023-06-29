Governments see eyesores and run-down housing turned into quaint cottages bringing in jobs and tax dollars. Neighbors see constantly changing faces and cars. Schools see lost students and revenue. Renters and home-buyers see fewer available properties and higher costs. Real estate investors see dollar signs. Everyone above is seeing the same thing: short-term rentals (STRs) or, as most call them, AirBnb’s.
So, just what is an STR? The acronym usually refers to rental properties that are leased for less than 10 days at a time, though some can be up to 30. Here in Grant County, 10 days or less tends to be the norm.
Arguments abound for and against STRs. At city council meetings, people talk about poorly maintained properties transformed into quaint, neat rentals for folks visiting our county.
Owners of such rental properties can potentially increase profits upwards of 400 to 600% by converting them to STRs. A glance at the numbers verifies this average. According to ApartmentHomeLiving.com, in Grant County the average rental property brings in $820/month or $9,840/year. The website learn.roofstock.com reports that the average income for an STR in Grant County is $56,000/year.
On the flip side, every rental property converted to an STR is one less available property for new residents or young folks just starting out. The scarcity created is causing rents to skyrocket.
This is occurring at the same time homes and building costs are rising due to the high cost of construction materials and land prices combined with a seemingly shrinking construction labor pool.
Put the two issues together and you have the perfect storm to arrest population growth. Indeed, in 2021 Grant County grew by only 2.3% compared to 3.7% in Kentucky and 7.3% in the USA.
It seems all around the country, people are taking notice of STRs. In Kentucky, cities and counties from Pikeville to Owensboro are regulating these entities. Closer to home:
• In Dec. 2022, the Covington Board of Commissioners instituted an emergency six month moratorium on new STRs because they felt the situation had “gotten out of control.” While they had 37 legally operating units with “rental license and zoning approval,” using “webcrawl software,” they discovered “at least 277 different properties” being “advertised for short-term rental within the city” and the number was growing.
• In March, 2023, Lexington proposed licensing fees, reporting annual number of stays, maximum of 12 guests per property, taxing for different host platforms, and “increased regulation of where and what types of STRs are allowed.”
• In Sept. 2022, in Louisville, whose original STR ordinance was in 2015 with modifications in 2019, a metro council member, said, “Now that we are a couple years in, we need to look at if the enforcement is appropriate, if the penalties are appropriate, and then ensure that, if we do have bad actors, ensure we have a process for denying that permit on a go-forward basis.”
• In July, 2019, Cincinnati began requiring STR owners to register with the city before beginning operations.
• Grant County, Williamstown, Dry Ridge and Crittenden all have STR ordinances.
Are STRs a “new thing?” The answer is an emphatic no! As far back as the 1950’s, folks started renting out vacation homes when not in use by the owner. The practice existed quietly for decades, but in the 1990’s, the advent of online booking changed everything.
In 1995 Vacation Rental By Owner (Vrbo) was founded in the U.S., and in 1996, a company in the Netherlands launched Booking.com, which eventually became the first hotel booking site to advertise vacation rentals. Craigslist then adding sublets and short-term and long term rentals. In 2004, eBay jumped on board, buying 24% of Craigslist.
From 2004, change moved quickly. A company called CEH Holdings merged websites into one huge vacation marketplace and in 2009 purchased Vrbo. Meanwhile in 2008, a small startup in San Francisco called AirBnB joined the fray and was the first to allow booking of a single room in a host home to be paid via credit card over the internet. Today, like Reynold’s Wrap is synonymous for tin foil, Airbnb is synonymous for STR.
So what does all this have to do with Grant County? Perhaps more than you would think. In a county with less than 10,000 homes, there are estimated to possibly be over 250 STRs with more being added nearly every day. In mid-June, there were a total of only 25 homes available in the real estate market in Grant County.
Citizens are taking notice, and our cities and county governments are starting to look into how to handle this influx of visitors and potential loss of residences for folks to live here.
Next week, we will look more closely at what is happening in Grant County specifically and what the future holds for STRs.
