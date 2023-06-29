Governments see eyesores and run-down housing turned into quaint cottages bringing in jobs and tax dollars. Neighbors see constantly changing faces and cars. Schools see lost students and revenue. Renters and home-buyers see fewer available properties and higher costs. Real estate investors see dollar signs. Everyone above is seeing the same thing: short-term rentals (STRs) or, as most call them, AirBnb’s.

So, just what is an STR? The acronym usually refers to rental properties that are leased for less than 10 days at a time, though some can be up to 30. Here in Grant County, 10 days or less tends to be the norm.

