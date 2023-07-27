According to Mayor Jim Purcell, there have apparently been some “problems with the inspection part of” short term rentals in Crittenden. A draft ordinance for STRs was discussed which would provide larger fees, including an inspection fee. Additionally, the needs of the fire department and first readings of three ordinances made up the agenda for the July 11 Crittenden City Council Meeting.

Without councilmembers Michelle Bohman and Leo Sayer, the council maintained a quorum for their regular meeting.

