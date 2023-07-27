According to Mayor Jim Purcell, there have apparently been some “problems with the inspection part of” short term rentals in Crittenden. A draft ordinance for STRs was discussed which would provide larger fees, including an inspection fee. Additionally, the needs of the fire department and first readings of three ordinances made up the agenda for the July 11 Crittenden City Council Meeting.
Without councilmembers Michelle Bohman and Leo Sayer, the council maintained a quorum for their regular meeting.
updates on street repairs
- The city has had to switch companies for street projects. Street rehab for Claiborne Drive, Bingham Lane, Ridgeway Drive, and Turner Drive was originally planned to start in June, however with changes it has been pushed back to an August start.
- There will be a meeting July 31 at 6:00 PM with contractors to discuss the Oakwood Road project.
Fire Chief A. Lee Burton provided fire department and EMS updates:
- While there were several wreck incidences on I-75 construction, most were not within Crittenden’s area. Burton explained, “As soon as you get to the bottom of the on-ramp, it is considered Kenton County.” Some of I-75 on the northbound side is in the Dry Ridge area. Although some collisions were large — one 14 car pileup and another involving 9 cars — enough for Crittenden to assist, Burton related there were only “minor injuries all around.”
- Ambulance provisions are in the last year of the agreement with Dry Ridge for services. Council will pay the remaining six months to finish the contract and will revisit the issue at that point.
- As requested in the June meeting, Burton offered two options for the requested signages for the emergency department to be placed in an easily noticed area. The two options included LED (light-emitting diode) signs and a scrolling sign; both would have emblems for the city, fire and ambulance. Burton said he intends to have a sign that is “modern, stands out and snappy and there would be no…questions where the fire department is” located. He said he would like to get approval to be able to erect the sign in “February or March” of 2024.
- Burton met with Todd Foster, who had discussed his proposed “Blessing Closet” at the June meeting. Burton said the Blessing Closet would be a “5’x4’ elevated cabinet he (Foster) would maintain.” It would be set between the fire department and Dr. Norman Case’s chiropractic office and would be accessible from the street.
Foster would be maintaining the unit at least twice a week. According to Burton, donations would be from the Dollar Store in Walton, which Foster distributes through his Blessing Closets. There would be no perishable items, clothing, or large items, only what can fit into the cabinet.
Foster will contact the city and fire department when he is ready to install the Blessing Closet. Burton said he has no problem answering questions from the public. He said the fire department is “a public building, and we are a public service, and if that means we have to answer a few questions, as far as I’m concerned this is part of our job.”
Council conducted first reading of Ordinance #318-2023, FY22-23: Budget Closeout. This ordinance provides an amendment to bring final budget numbers up-to-date, including deficits, etc. to assure the budget is balanced as required.
The next meeting will be held on August 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the City Building.
