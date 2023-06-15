With retired Judge Steven Bates standing in for County Attorney Steven Bates II, the Grant County Fiscal Court opened their June 6 meeting in which they approved claims on funds, salaries for employees, resolutions, appointments, ordinances and possible Middle School mentoring.
Judge/Executive Chuck Dills said that according to the road supervisor, Steve Tatum, “All roads in the county have been mowed once. They are starting back on second mowings. He attributes it to the equipment that the road department now has that they able to do it quicker.”
Also on the subject of road improvements, with Turner Road low-water bridge slated to be replaced, other bridges that cause problems for school buses were addressed.
District One Magistrate Jaqualynn Riley noted that in discussions with Scott Shipp, Grant County Schools Director of Operations, certain bridges needed “to be redone” due to flooding causing rerouting of bus routes. Four of these cited were on Arnold’s Creek Road, Turner Road, Shady Lane and Scaffold Lick Road.
All agreed the “structure is much better” as it uses steel and grating instead of concrete construction. Dills cited Arnold’s Creek as an example, saying of the improvement, “...that bridge will be around for a long time. (It is) designed for water to go through it, not around it.”
Riley noted $80,000 has been allotted per year for these type jobs in the past, Dills noted that amount has roughly doubled over the last couple of years.
Deputy Judge/Executive Colton Simpson reported on the short term rental properties (STRs) situation in the County. He said in “unincorporated Grant County and in areas that there are no regulation of short term rental properties; we had issued 62 short term rental property permits.”
He said in talking to a company that counts these type properties, he was told that as of February, 2023 there were “right around 200” STRs in the county as a whole. Simpson noted that the ones in the county are “not a lot on the same street, they are very far apart…are not like…in the more populated areas.”
Riley asked if there have been a lot of inquiries coming in to the office on the issue. Both Dills and Simpson replied “no.”
Simpson explained, “we don’t get a lot of questions regarding complaints.” However, there “have been an uptick of people calling” asking if properties are “eligible to become” an STR. Apparently, there are 225 to 250 county-wide individual listings of STRs including cities and county.
Jason Frilling, principal of Grant County Middle School (GCMS) addressed the court to discuss the “Grant County Middle School Enrichment/Mentoring program” for the 2023-2024 school year.
Expected to begin around September, 2023, the program pairs local community members with middle schoolers to provide “real world connections.” He said for the past three years, each student has had a mentor, however they were academic mentors.
He now wants the community involved “...shaping the lives of the students here at the middle school.” He asked for volunteers to go to the GCMS webpage and sign up to be be paired with students for Tuesday and Thursday sessions. He said people can commit to once a month, twice a month, or whatever the adult can commit to meeting.
He wants to be able to focus on the interests of the students and pair each up with a community member to “enrich their learning.”
His requested help spreading the word about the program. He said he wants “kids to see that it is possible for them to do great things in the community or even outside of the community reach and achieve things that they want.”
The mentoring meetings will be at the school. Community members will need to have background checks, etc. For more information, go to https://www.grant.yschools.us/middleschool_home.aspx and click the link to the mentorship program.
Resolutions approved:
· Resolution 2023-10, to “sign the agreement between Department of Transportation and Grant County regarding Turner Road Bridge.” This resolution will provide for the Turner Road Bridge to be upgraded from the concrete “low-water bridge” now spanning the creek.
· Resolution 2023-09, “Grant County Sanitary Sewer District Regional Facilities Plan” approval. This plan has been in the judge/executive office for review.
Ordinances approved/read:
· First reading of Administrate Code on Ordinance No. 0007-2023-0264 two changes to personnel reimbursements: one language change to “60 days after day of hire” concerning employee health insurance eligibility. The second changes raise per diem reimbursements from $40 per day to $50 when employees are out of county for training, etc. Dills said it “looks like $50 is what other counties do, (which is) actually lower than what federal government and some others…this is a happy medium.”
· Second Reading of Ordinance No. 0006-2023-0263, amending Zoning ordinance regarding fences.
Appointments/Reappointments:
· Accepted George Moore, Grant County Local Board of Health Tax Rate for Year 2023
· Reappointed Mike Drysdale to the Kenton County Airport Board, active July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2027 Dills stated “Candice McGraw CEO of the Kenton County Board highly recommended reappointment of him, he’s been a great board member, very knowledgeable.”
· Approved Monnie Leap to “prepare the sheriff’s 2022 tax settlement.” Dills related Leap has “been doing this for the last several years and has done a great job preparing that settlement for the fiscal court.”
· Re-appointed Peggy Updike Grant County Treasurer for a four year term, ending 2027. Dills stated “as you all know, Peggy has done an excellent job.”
Magistrate Roger Humphries reported “we have a whole lot of road signs gone again.” He said Crittenden is “...experiencing a high number of thefts” of their decorative signs that cost around $300 each.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday June 20, 2023 via Zoom at 4:30 PM. The link will be sent out. For questions call the office at 859 823 7561.
