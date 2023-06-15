Jason Frilling addressing the fiscal court

Jason Frilling, the principal of Grant County Middle School, addressed the Grant County Fiscal Court on June 6 to ask for volunteers and to help get the word out about the Enrichment/Mentoring Program the school will be initiating in the 2023-2024 academic year. To sign up, go to www.grant.kyschools.us/middleschool_home and click the link to the program.

 Deborah Lucas Angel

With retired Judge Steven Bates standing in for County Attorney Steven Bates II, the Grant County Fiscal Court opened their June 6 meeting in which they approved claims on funds, salaries for employees, resolutions, appointments, ordinances and possible Middle School mentoring.

Judge/Executive Chuck Dills said that according to the road supervisor, Steve Tatum, “All roads in the county have been mowed once. They are starting back on second mowings. He attributes it to the equipment that the road department now has that they able to do it quicker.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.