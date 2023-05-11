• April 27 — Mid South Capital Partners, LP to Daniel Layne Morris, 1.22 acres US 25 Mason for $13,000
• April 27 — Marla Rae Smoot/AKA Marla Ray Smoot and William R. Oliver to William Vickers and Deborah Vickers, 3.00 acres Rogers Road for $60,000
• April 27 — James C. Simpson and Caitlyn T. Simpson to Austyn Ramos and Katherine Ramos, Lot 24 Section 2, Thoroughbred Run for $265,000
• April 27 — Jennifer N. Kougios and Victoria Kougios to Timothy Andrew Vinal and Martha Joy Mauk, Lot 7, Reeves Subdivision, Section 8 for $244,900
• April 28 — Race Street Homes, LLC to Race Street Homes, LLC, 3 Lots, Lake Street Dry Ridge for $1
• April 28 — Michael Zachary Palmer and Devan Palmer to Megan Redmon, Lot 4, McNay Subdivision for $220,000
• April 28 — Jeremy James Kornoff and Beverlyann Paul Kornoff to Akshay Bagepalli Prasad, 7.00 acres, Dry Ridge Mt. Zion Road for $391,789
• April 28 — Steven Lambert to Robin Frances Lambert, Lots 143, 144, 145 and 182, Lake Corinth Estates Subdivision, Section 1, in consideration of love and affection
• May 1 — Fastine Elliott to Kalvin Elliot, Lot 2, Phase 1, Southridge for $1
• May 2 — Garry Beach, Betty M. Beach and Betty M. Kidd to Noah R. Kidd, Lot 5, Brown Subdivision, for consideration of love and affection
• May 2 — Timothy Earl Treichel and Linda Nickell Treichel to James Colton Simpson and Caitlyn Treichel Simpson, Lot 18, Section 2, Crown Point for $365,000
• May 2 — William R. Adkins to Scotty Sales and Ashley Lynn Sales, Lot 12, Section 1, Block A, Lakeside Acres for $775,000
• May 2 — Harp LLC to Connor Matthew Wind and Emily Jean Holbrook, Lot 51, Section 3, The Harvesters for $235,000
• May 2 — Ron Colson, Tim Beach and Sharon D. Beach to Lisa R. Rose and Thomas M. Rose, 16.04 acres, Vallandingham Road for $259,900
• May 3 — Mark Glenn Perkins to Willie Chad Rudd, 22 acres, Grant County for $100,020
• May 3 — Loretta Gail Poor Trustee to PJD Enterprises, LLC, Lots 13-14, A. W. Conrad Subdivision for $50,000
• May 3 — Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin to Stacey A Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin, 0.31 acre, Southern Drive, for Consideration of Love and Affection
• May 3 — Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin to Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin, 0.81 acre, Southern Drive, for Consideration of Love and Affection
• May 3 — Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin to Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin, 2.07 acres, Sunset Drive, for Consideration of Love and Affection
• May 3 — Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin to Stacey A. Griffin and Tammy Lynn Griffin, 0.34 acre, Sunset Drive, for Consideration of Love and Affection
