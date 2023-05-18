May 4 — Colin Shute and Jackie Chute to Colin Chute and Jackie Chute, 11.4225 acres, Shiloh Road for $1.
May 5 — Landon Scott and Janice Scott to Landon Scott and Janice Scott, 5.00 acres, Morgan Creek Road for $1.
May 8 — Karen L. Judy to Isaac Reid Dryden and Emily Taylor, 5.0917 acres, Eagle Tunnel Road for $20,000.
May 9 — Gregory S. Collins and Autumn Collins to Chad E. Sizemore and Whitney Sizemore, .7 acre, Gold Valley Road for $215,000.
May 10 — Kevin M. Banks to Nicole Renee Franklin and Kevin Franklin, 6.7970 acres, Huff Road for $0.00 consideration of love and affection, gift from parent to child.
May 10 — David Harris and Sebrena Harris to Cody McLaferty and Kaitlyn McLaferty, 5.0661 acres, Humes Ridge Road for $40,000.
May 10 — Kathy Vaughan to Breckel and O’Brien Real Estate Management, LLC, Lots 38-39, Unit 1, Swanee Shores for $44,000.
