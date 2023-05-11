• May 1 — Ashley Brooke Owen to Michael Thomas Lee Callahan
• May 1 — Cynthia Faye Nolasco to Mark Stephen Bole
• May 1 — Kitty Layne Bobb to Donald Ray Grubbs, Jr
• May 2 — Sheila Faye Bowen to Lemuel Art Smith
