Between Aug. 31 and Sept 6. the Grant County Sheriff’s Office:
· Served 16 summons and/or subpoenas
· Spent eight hours serving court
· Responded to two accidents (out of county of residence)
· Made five arrests/warrants (out of county of residence)
· Drove 125 miles transporting prisoners
8/31 — Deputy Ruey Couch responded to a noninjury accident on Blackburn Lane at 1:09 PM involving a 2004 Dodge driven by Robert Readnower, 39 of Williamstown and a 2020 Chevrolet driven by Kimberly Garrison (Owner), 37, of Dry Ridge.
8/31 — Deputy Ruey Couch responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on Jonesville Road at 7:30 AM involving a 2020 Hyundai driven by Cierra Bowen, 27 of Williamstown and a deer.
9/1 — Deputy Trenton Dalton responded to a three vehicle, noninjury accident on US 25 at 3:15 PM involving a 1997 Chevrolet driven by Justin Lane, 17 of Demossville, KY; a 2006 Ford driven by Kerri Helton, 37 of Dry Ridge and a 2021 GMC driven by Tyler Jones, 39 of Dry Ridge.
9/5 — Deputy Marvin Goodrich responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on Cordova Road at 9:45 AM involving a 2004 Ford driven by Donald Crupper, 92 of Williamstown.
9/06 — Deputy Tanner Miles arrested David Whittle, 23, of Crittenden on Angela Drive at 1:17 a.m. on offense or charge of non payment. Whittle was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
