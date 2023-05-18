Between May 1 and May 7, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
Issued 46 summons and/or subpoenas
Spent 14 hours serving court
Served 1 Emergency Protective Orders
Responded to 4 Accidents (out of county of residence)
Made 2 arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
Drove 255 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
May 1 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to an injury accident on Violet Road at 6:50 a.m. involving a pedestrian, Gary Cooper, 20, of Crittenden, and a 2019 Kia driven by Nance Praither, 69, of Dry Ridge. Cooper was transported to UC Hospital.
May 5 — Deputy Chaz Jordan responded to a non-injury accident on Taft Highway at 7:57 a.m. involving a 2003 GMC driven by Sarah Brock, 37, of Jonesville, and a 2012 Chevrolet driven by Trevor Richardson, 49, of Jonesville.
May 5 — Deputy Chaz Jordan responded to a non-injury three car accident on I-75 N involving a 2009 Toyota driven by Maycee Webster, 20, of Williamstown; a 2020 International driven by Samuel Wilson, 49, of Washington, OH; and a 1999 Chevrolet driven by Elijah Chasteen, 22, of Richmond.
CITATIONS
May 2 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Kenneth Robinson, 42, of Williamstown, on Lawrenceville Road at 7:58 p.m. on Offense or Charge of Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear. Robinson was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
May 3 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Cora Warner, 36, of Williamstown on Humes Ridge Road at 5:59 p.m. on offense or charge of Failure to Appear X’s 3. Warner was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
May 3 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Samantha Jackson, 39, of Corinth on Owenton Road at 11:02 p.m. on Offense or Charge of Failure to Appear. Jackson was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
