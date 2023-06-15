Between May 22 and June 2, 2023, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department:
· Served 49 summons and/or subpoenas
• Spent 22 hours serving Court
• Served one Emergency Protective Order
• Responded to two accidents (out of county of residence)
• Made two arrests/warrants (out of county of residence)
• Drove 525 miles transporting prisoners
May 26 — Deputy Bo Hammonds responded to a noninjury accident on Violet Road at 11:05 AM involving a 2001 Chevrolet driven by Dylan Workman, 26, of Williamstown and a 2021 Chevrolet owner Angelene Mullins, 51 of Williamstown.
May 27 — Deputy Kevin Gorton responded to a noninjury, single vehicle accident on Folsom Jonesville Road at 5:41 PM involving a 2019 Chevrolet driven by Hunter Douglas, 79, of Jonesville.
May 29 — Deputy Shy Thompson responded to a noninjury, single vehicle accident on North Main Street at 7:07 PM involving a 2003 Honda driven by Ashley Adkins, 36, of Dry Ridge.
May 30 — Deputy Jacob Perkins arrested Ciara Matthews, 23, of Williamstown on North Main Street at 12:12 PM on offense or charge of failure to appear. Mathews was lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.
May 31 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Hunter Marple, 22, of Crittenden on Elliston Mt. Zion at 5:55PM on offense or charge of failure to appear. Marple was lodged in the Grant County Detention Center.
May 31 — Deputy Tanner Miles arrested Alicia Carson, 37, of Dry Ridge on US 25 Business at 1:00 AM on offense or charge of Flagrant Nonsupport X’s 2.
