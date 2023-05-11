Between April 23 and April 30 the Grant County Sheriff’s Department
• issued to 41 summons and/or subpoenas
• spent 12 hours serving court
• issued one Emergency Protective Orders
• responded to two accidents (out of county of residence)
•made one arrest/warrants (out of county of residence)
• drove 725 miles transporting prisoners
ACCIDENTS
April 28 — Sargent Mike Wright responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on US 25 Business at 8:38 a.m. involving a 2017 Toyota driven by Patsy Wainscott, 73, of Corinth.
April 23 — Deputy Kevin Gorton responded to a single vehicle, noninjury accident on Dixie Highway involving a 2002 Chevrolet driven by Idalia Basilio, 18, of Dry Ridge.
CITATIONS
April 26 — Deputy Shy Thompson arrested Steven Hornsby, 42, of Dry Ridge on Barnes Road at 6:44 a.m. on offense or charge of Failure to Appear and Indictment Warrant. Hornsby was held in Grant County Detention Center.
April 26 — Deputy Adam Prince arrested Ciara Matthews, 24, of Williamstown on McFarland Drive at 8:35 p.m. on offense or charge of Failure to Appear. Matthews was held in Grant County Detention Center.
April 25 — Deputy Bobby Webb arrested Crystal Ponzer, 32, of Crittenden at the Justice Center at 1:25 p.m. on offense or charge of Flagrant Non-support. Ponzer was held in the Grant County Detention Center.
April 25 — Deputy Michael Wells arrested Barry Hunt, 33, of Crittenden on Indian Hill Drive at 6:21 p.m. on offense or charge of Non-payment. Wells was held in the Grant County Detention Center.
April 25 — Deputy Michael Wells arrested Matthew Claypool, 36, of Corinth on Cordova Road at 8:21 p.m. on offense or charge of Contempt of Court. Claypool was held in the Grant County Detention Center.
